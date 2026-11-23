MENAFN - UkrinForm) The German chancellor made the statement at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"Looking back, we can see what a mistake it was not to support the American proposal at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest to admit Ukraine to NATO. If it had become a NATO member, this war could probably have been prevented," Merz said in response to a question about Ukraine's prospects for joining the Alliance.

In this context, the chancellor backed the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has called for reopening discussions on Ukraine's NATO membership.

"In this sense, the position of France, which the French president now supports, is logical. It is also consistent with the security guarantees that Ukraine needs and that we want to provide after this war ends," Merzsaid.

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According to him, future security guarantees for Ukraine should be similar to those provided for under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty on collective defense.

"These security guarantees should be similar to the guarantees under Article 5. In this sense, such security guarantees are already very close to NATO membership," Merz said.

He also stressed that he could not envisage a future for Ukraine without reliable security guarantees.

"Frankly, I cannot imagine Ukraine's future without the security guarantees it urgently needs. And these are security guarantees not only for Ukraine, but for all of us," the German chancellor said.

As Ukrinform reported, in his address to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to openly discuss Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance as a more effective, reliable and less costly security arrangement than separate guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.