MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"As of 17:45, six people are known to have been injured in several UAV attacks on Kyiv. The city center, particularly the Podilskyi and Pecherskyi districts, was the main impact area. The consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv were also recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts," the statement said.

Five people were injured in the Pecherskyi district and one in the Holosiivskyi district. The injured include a 32-year-old foreign national. They sustained traumatic brain injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Drone debris falls in three Kyiv districts, injuries reported

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime by Russian military personnel under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians, deportation of civilians for forced labor, looting of national treasures in occupied territory, and use of methods of warfare).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.