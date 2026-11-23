MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin, Ukrinform reports.

“We saw this in the past when Germany joined NATO, we saw it when Germany reunified on October 3, 1990. That is part of the acceptance by then the Soviet Union that a reunified Germany would be as a whole country part of NATO. There was also a discussion on security concerns from the Soviets, from the Europeans, that's not strange,” Rutte said.

While acknowledging that such discussions were possible, he stressed that certain demands were unacceptable.

“What can't happen is that we are forced to roll back NATO to the 1997 borders, or that we should have others to decide on our posture, others than the Allies themselves,” the NATO Secretary General stressed.

At the same time, he noted that“real peace negotiations” with Russia would eventually have to begin and welcomed U.S. efforts to mediate the process.

“Europeans are closely consulting closely with the U.S. and Ukraine, and we have a unified position. But it is also to test now whether Putin is ready to play ball,” he said, suggesting that the issue of the security architecture could be raised during the process.

Rutte also stressed that only the 32 NATO member states could decide“who is in NATO and who is not in NATO.” He added that this was precisely what French President Emmanuel Macron had meant when he recently said that it was time to discuss Ukraine's accession to NATO, describing Macron's remark as“perfectly understandable.”

“It is a long-standing NATO that Ukraine should become part of NATO, and that is the position of NATO for many years,” he added.

Ukraine'smembership could have prevented current war with Russia – Merz

As Ukrinform reported, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday, during a plenary session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly at the Bundestag in Berlin, that Russia's calls to return to the pre-1997 European security order were not serious. He noted that, by the same logic, Moscow would have to return Crimea, which it occupied, and the territories it seized in eastern Ukraine – something the Russian leadership was clearly not prepared to do.