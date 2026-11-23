MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Corps' press service told Ukrinform, commenting on reports of Russian advances in the area of the settlement.

“The Verkhnia Tersa–Vozdvyzhivka section is currently one of the most active areas. It lies along the enemy's main axis of attack, so Russian forces are attempting to deploy all available personnel and equipment to advance further. In particular, over the past three months, the enemy has repeatedly tried and failed to break through to Verkhnia Tersa via the settlement of Zaliznychne. The Russians used armored vehicles, motor vehicles and motorcycles in these attempts,” the military said.

The 7th Air Assault Corps noted that Huliaipole is located almost 10 kilometers east of Verkhnia Tersa.

“The enemy regards the city as an important logistics hub. Since the summer of this year, Russian forces have been building up equipment and personnel there. Until recently, the enemy was also active further south, along the Verkhnia Tersa–Hirke section. However, as part of the defensive operation, Ukrainian forces operating in the 7th Air Assault Corps' area of responsibility have reduced the enemy's offensive capabilities,” the statement said.

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The Corps added that, according to available information, the command of Russia's 5th Combined Arms Army is dissatisfied with the performance of its own units due to their failure to accomplish assigned missions and heavy losses in this sector. Russian forces have complained that Ukraine's Defense Forces are striking them even at the logistics stage, as personnel and equipment are being moved toward Huliaipole.

“For security reasons, we cannot confirm or deny any changes to the line of combat engagement in the area of Verkhnia Tersa,” the Ukrainian military said.

The previous day, the DeepState project updated its battlefield map, showing Russian forces making advances near Verkhnia Tersa.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine