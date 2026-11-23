MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, emergency crews worked almost continuously to clear the rubble and rescue people. They proceeded cautiously, regularly observing periods of silence to listen for signs of life. There were several threats of further Russian strikes.

Yesterday, rescuers managed to pull a seven-year-old boy from the ruins of the destroyed building, while a 79-year-old woman was rescued overnight.

“She spent almost a day under the rubble but remained conscious. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care. A total of five people are currently hospitalized and under medical supervision,” the minister noted.

The Russian attack claimed 11 lives. Experts are still working to identify two of the victims. An 11-year-old girl was among those killed.

State Emergency Service specialists removed more than 2,000 tons of construction debris and have already dismantled the most dangerous structures.

According to the minister, police officers will remain at the scene to continue documenting the Russian war crime and maintaining public order.

Today, Russian forces continued terrorizing regions across Ukraine. Since morning, they have struck Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. Civilians have been killed and injured. Four police officers were wounded in an FPV drone attack in Kramatorsk. In the afternoon, Russian forces sent attack drones toward the capital.

“All the necessary units of the Interior Ministry system have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attacks,” Vyhivskyi assured.

Six people injured in Russian drones on Kyiv, most in Pecherskyi district

As Ukrinform reported, overnight on November 22, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building in Dymer, Kyiv region, with a drone.