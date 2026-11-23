The European Commission opened a formal antitrust investigation into whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) abused its dominant position by restricting cross-border trade in carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks and blocking some wholesale customers from negotiating purchases across multiple EU countries.

The Commission stated that it will examine whether the UK-based bottler tied wholesale discounts to customers keeping the drinks out of other member states, used different package sizes to curb cross-border sales, or offered retailers incentives to limit soft drink imports into Spain. It will further investigate whether CCEP insisted on separate national negotiations with some wholesale customers.

The probe follows unannounced inspections at CCEP premises in several EU countries in March 2025. The practices, if proven, could breach EU rules against abuse of a dominant position.