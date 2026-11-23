

Professor of International Business Policy, ZHAW School of Management and Law Professor of International Management, Kozminski University

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Christopher A. Hartwell is currently Professor of International Business Policy and Head of the International Management Institute at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) School of Management and Law, Professor of International Management at Kozminski University in Poland, Visiting Professor at Tashkent State University of Law, and former President of the Center for Social and Economic Research (CASE) in Warsaw. A leading scholar on the evolution of economic institutions. Prof. Hartwell's interests are in institutional development, especially the interplay between financial institutions and other political and economic institutions.

Over his career, Professor Hartwell has advised governments in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Armenia, Russia, Poland, Tonga, Kosovo, and numerous other countries around the world, and has produced several pieces of research for the European Parliament, DG Trade, and DG Regio. He currently is involved with advising the Ukrainian government on post-war reconstruction and has worked intensively on developing a blueprint for economic reforms. In terms of scholarly achievements, Professor Hartwell has published in journals such as Journal of World Business, Global Strategy Journal, Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, Explorations in Economic History, International Business Review, Journal of Comparative Economics, Regional Studies, Cambridge Journal of Economics, and Journal of Institutional Economics.

Prof. Hartwell holds a PhD in Economics from the Warsaw School of Economics, a Master's in Public Policy from Harvard, a BA in Political Science and Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and his habilitation from Kozminski. He is also the author of Two Roads Diverge: The Transition Experience of Poland and Ukraine (Cambridge University Press, 2016), Institutional Barriers in the Transition to Market: Examining Performance and Divergence in Transition Economies (Palgrave Macmillan, 2013), and Kazakhstan: Snow Leopard at the Crossroads (Routledge, 2023).

–present Professor of International Business Policy, Kozminski University

2011 Warsaw School of Economics, PhD, Economics

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