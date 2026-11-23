MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government is considering announcing winter vacation for elementary-level classes from December 1 in view of prevailing cold weather conditions, Education Minister Shameema Firdous said on Monday.

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The proposed vacation would cover students from nursery to Class 5, with the minister saying that the health and well-being of children remained the government's primary concern.

“Our primary focus is the health of the children. Keeping in view the cold weather conditions, we are considering vacation of elementary-level classes from nursery to 5th from December 1,” Firdous said.

She said the government was also receiving mixed feedback from parents regarding the timing of the winter break.

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“We are getting two different responses from the parents. Some parents are in favour of the vacation, while some are saying it is early to announce the vacation,” she added.

The minister's remarks come amid falling temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, with the government weighing the timing of the winter break for younger students.

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