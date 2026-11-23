MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)With peak winter approaching, the regulator has imposed a strict 'no-shutdown' rule on Jammu & Kashmir's 400kV transmission network from December to March, asking POWERGRID and Indigrid to finish maintenance by November end and ensure backup equipment is in place to avoid last year's restoration delays.

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According to the official documents, The regulator has said,“During last winter, while charging Kashmir valley after partial blackout, it was observed that power could not be extended due to non-availability of synchronising trolley at Amargarh end.”

Accordingly, the authorities advised all transmission licenses in Kashmir valley to ensure availability of synchronising trolley facility at substations in Jammu and Kashmir for early restoration.

“J&K SLDC should take up the matter with Baglihar HEP to provide flexible ramping support by providing high generation during morning and evening hours and minimal generation during solar hours,” it reads.

The regulatory authority also urged J&K SLDC to present its winter preparedness plan to the forum. “The plan should cover the status of capacitor banks and other reactive compensation in the valley.”

Read Also J&K Asked To Revise Winter Power Demand 623 MW Power Deficit Likely During Peak Winters In J&K, Ladakh

It also should cover measures to reduce Megavolt Ampere reactive (MVAr) drawl from the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS).“The plan should cover expected hydro generation for the winter including peaking support from Baglihar HEP.”

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“POWERGRID and Indigrid may confirm that no shutdown is planned during the next 3 months and that synchronising trolley facility is available at all substations in the valley,” it reads.

POWERGRID is a state-owned utility that transmits bulk electricity across India, while IndiGrid is a privately sponsored Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) listed on Indian stock exchanges that owns and operates power transmission lines and renewable energy assets.

As already reported that even as Jammu and Kashmir recorded a peak power demand of around 3.3 GW last year, authorities have projected a peak of just 2.8 GW for the upcoming period, prompting the electricity regulatory authority to seek an urgent review amid warnings of a 665 MW non-solar power deficit.

The official documents in this regard said that J&K has been requested to review its submitted demand forecast stating that the projected peak demand of 2.8 GW is lower than the previous year's peak of around 3.3 GW.

“Further, a peak deficit of approximately 665 MW is projected during non-solar hours from 5pm to 8am, widening after mid-month,” the documents read.

It also said that in view of the absence of advance bilateral procurement, advance Round-the-Clock (RTC) and peak hour bilateral tie-ups are recommended to address the deficit and minimise dependence on the short-term market. (KNO)