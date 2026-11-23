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Srinagar- Sajid Anwar had spent years saving money to build a house in Kashmir.

Like thousands of Kashmiris working away from home, he wanted to turn his earnings into a permanent home for his family.

He had a plan, a budget and years of savings behind him.

But today, he has an unfinished house and a growing financial burden.

Sajid is among several families who accuse contractors of taking large advance payments, starting construction and abandoning projects midway.

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Some homeowners say they have since struggled to trace the contractors, recover their money or find the funds to complete their houses.

The losses have hit families working in the Gulf and other countries, whose savings often go towards building homes back in Kashmir.

Local families who have spent years putting money aside face similar difficulties.

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Some have borrowed more to continue construction, while others pay rent as they struggle to resolve disputes over their unfinished properties.

“A house is often the biggest investment a family makes,” says Irshad Mushtaq, a financial expert in Srinagar.“When a contractor walks away after collecting an advance, the loss goes beyond the money. Families are left with loans to repay, construction bills to meet and legal cases that can take years to resolve.”

Several victims allege that contractors have used personal connections and the backing of influential people to avoid accountability. Some suspect links with government officials, claims that warrant an independent investigation.

“These claims need proper investigation,” says a Dubai-returned Kashmiri techie.“Authorities must establish how contractors with questionable credentials manage to win people's trust, collect substantial advances and leave projects unfinished without facing prompt action.”

Homeowners say they have written agreements, bank statements, payment receipts, photographs and messages documenting their dealings with contractors.

These records could help investigators establish how much money changed hands, what work contractors promised and where construction stopped.

Taking the complaints to the police, however, can lead to another battle.

“A construction disagreement may be a civil dispute,” says Iram Shah, a Srinagar-based lawyer.“Evidence that a contractor deliberately cheated a customer, misused money or forged documents can also point to criminal offences. Police need to examine the facts of individual complaints instead of treating all such cases as ordinary disputes between a customer and a contractor.”

Legal experts say complaints involving substantial financial losses or suspected fraud should go to the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir. Allegations of corruption, official collusion or misuse of public office may also warrant an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

National Crime Records Bureau data recorded 629 economic offences in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024, down from 820 in 2023 and 976 in 2022. The category covers cheating, fraud, criminal breach of trust, forgery and counterfeiting.

The data does not separately identify construction-related fraud, leaving the number of affected homeowners unclear.

But recent cases show how property-related deception can take different forms.

In March 2026, the Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed a chargesheet in an alleged residential property fraud involving Rs 55.11 lakh in Srinagar. The buyer allegedly paid for a house that was later sold to someone else, although the property had already been mortgaged.

In January 2026, Jammu police arrested two men accused of posing as municipal officials and collecting money from people by promising help with house-construction documents.

The cases involve different alleged offences, but both highlight the financial risks people face when they rely on claims without checking them independently.

Irshad Mushtaq explored the role of personal trust in financial fraud in a June 2025 article in Kashmir Observer titled Trust Is the Bait: How Scammers Trap You in Kashmir.

“They lean on emotion, and that's exactly what manipulators count on,” he wrote.

The same vulnerability can affect families hiring contractors through friends, relatives and personal recommendations. A known name or an introduction from someone they trust can persuade homeowners to hand over substantial sums without checking a contractor's credentials or previous work.

Irshad advises people to verify documents and claims before making payments. Consumer rights advocates recommend speaking to previous clients, inspecting completed projects and signing agreements that clearly specify costs, deadlines and payment schedules. They also advise homeowners to release payments in stages as construction progresses.

Some activists want the government to maintain an official record of contractors and complaints against them. They also want authorities to investigate allegations that influential people or officials help contractors evade action.

The court backlog presents another obstacle.

Figures shared by the Ministry of Law and Justice in the Rajya Sabha show that 44,595 cases were pending in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir as of July 16, 2026. District and subordinate courts had another 3,64,800, taking the combined backlog to 4,09,395 cases.

In the High Court, 33,950 cases had remained pending for more than a year, 13,514 for over five years and 6,133 for more than a decade.

District and subordinate courts had 2,58,880 cases pending for over a year, 84,126 for more than five years and 20,765 for over ten years.

Some disputes have remained unresolved for more than 20 years.

“Court delays add to the financial burden on families already struggling to recover their money,” says Shakeel Bhat, a consumer rights activist in Srinagar.

He calls for prompt police investigations, proper scrutiny of financial records and measures to protect victims' money and property while cases are being investigated.

Like many Kashmiris, Sajid Anwar spent years saving to build a home for his family. Today, the house remains unfinished, his savings are tied up and the contractor he trusted has left him searching for answers.