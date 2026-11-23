MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

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Srinagar- More than two dozen mature trees once standing on the campus of Government Degree College Anantnag were cut in April to make way for a drainage system. Seven months later, the felling has reached India's environmental court, which has summoned senior Jammu and Kashmir officials to explain the alleged violations.

The National Green Tribunal issued notices to the Union Territory's chief secretary, principal secretary of higher education, deputy commissioner of Anantnag and principal of Shaheed Humayun Muzamil Government Degree College, seeking their responses to allegations that the trees were felled without statutory permission.

The trees included willow, poplar, mulberry, acacia and other species. The cutting drew attention after Bijbehara legislator Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri and environmental activist Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat raised the issue on social media, sharing concerns about the loss of mature trees on the college grounds.

The lack of government action prompted Bhat, who heads the Jammu and Kashmir Climate Action Group, to approach the tribunal.

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His petition argued that the felling violated laws protecting several tree species. Willows receive protection under the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969, while mulberry trees are classified as reserved trees under the Land Revenue Act, 1996, alongside Chinar trees, which carry royal-tree status.

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The tribunal's principal bench, headed by Justice Prakash Srivastava, its chairman, and expert member Dr. Afroz Alam, heard the case on Nov. 17. Advocate Saurabh Sharma represented Bhat.

The bench cited photographs submitted with the petition that included dates and geographic coordinates as evidence of the felling. It also referred to a complaint by a legislator to the chief secretary concerning the cutting.

The tribunal said the application raised substantial questions about compliance with environmental norms and directed the respondents to submit affidavits at least a week before the next hearing.

Bhat said he had initially filed a broader petition covering the cutting of Chinar trees in Rani Bagh Khanabal, Ganderbal, Pulwama and other locations. He withdrew that petition in August with the tribunal's permission after the court asked him to focus on specific cases.

He plans to pursue those complaints, including the felling of forest trees in Vailoo, Kokernag, in the coming months.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Veeri welcomed the tribunal's intervention. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on Feb. 16, 2027, placing the college's drainage project and the protection of Kashmir's trees under judicial scrutiny.