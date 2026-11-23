MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday said that post-Amarnath Yatra road-widening works near Sheshnag Lake are being undertaken in accordance with prescribed safety norms and environmental safeguards, dismissing claims circulating on social media about new construction in the area as incorrect.

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In a statement issued from Jammu, the organisation said the works were confined to existing tracks and were being carried out to stabilise vulnerable stretches, ease congestion and ensure safer passage for pilgrims.

The BRO said the decision to widen the tracks was based on its experience during previous Amarnath yatras and requirements highlighted for wider roads to facilitate the annual pilgrimage.

“Based on experience of previous Yatra and requirement highlighted for wider road for Shri Amarnath ji yatra, BRO has started widening of tracks focusing on stabilising vulnerable stretches and widening the tracks as prescribed to ease congestion and allow safer passage,” it said.

Addressing concerns over the potential environmental impact of the activity, the organisation said it was taking measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to the surrounding terrain.

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“BRO takes all measures to ensure safe disposal of excavated material, protect natural drainage and minimise disturbance to surrounding terrain,” the statement said.

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It said the primary objective of the works was to safeguard pilgrims throughout the Yatra by making existing tracks safer and more accessible for pilgrims, Yatra personnel and other users. The organisation maintained that the works served the larger public interest, reiterating that no new tracks were being constructed and that the activity was limited to widening existing routes.