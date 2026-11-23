MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) – Strengthening Protection Systems, Promoting Durable Solutions, and Creating Opportunities

WASHINGTON, USA – The seven countries that comprise the Comprehensive Regional Protection and Solutions Framework (MIRPS) -Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama- concluded the Ninth MIRPS Annual Meeting last week with the adoption of the San Salvador Declaration II, renewing their commitments to strengthening national protection systems, expanding opportunities for socioeconomic inclusion, and advancing durable solutions for people with protection needs and their host communities.

During the meeting, held under the leadership of the government of El Salvador in its capacity as the 2026 Pro Tempore Presidency, authorities from MIRPS countries, representatives of the Support Platform, and strategic partners reviewed progress achieved throughout 2026 and examined the opportunities and priorities that will guide regional cooperation in 2027. Discussions highlighted results and good practices in asylum, community-based protection, local governance, and livelihoods.

The annual meeting culminated in the adoption of the San Salvador Declaration II, through which States agreed to promote more accessible, efficient, and high-quality asylum procedures; expand access to employment, education, and livelihoods; and integrate protection approaches into disaster risk management and climate change adaptation policies.

The countries also emphasised the importance of deepening cooperation with other regional mechanisms and strengthening partnerships with local governments, civil society, refugee-led organisations, academia, the private sector, and development actors to expand the reach and sustainability of responses. They also recognised the value of MIRPS as a regional platform for promoting coordinated responses that benefit people with protection needs and host communities.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which serves alongside UNHCR as the technical secretariat of MIRPS, highlighted the progress of the MIRPS Fund, whose projects have benefited more than 33,000 people across the region, and expressed its appreciation for the contributions of Spain, the Republic of Korea, and Portugal.

As the 75th anniversary of the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees approaches, UNHCR underscored the importance of maintaining the region's commitment to international protection.

At the close of the Ninth Annual Meeting, El Salvador handed over the MIRPS Pro Tempore Presidency to Guatemala, which will lead the mechanism throughout 2027, the year in which MIRPS will commemorate its tenth anniversary.

A decade after the adoption of the San Pedro Sula Declaration, the mechanism continues to consolidate its role as a regional platform for cooperation, innovation, and shared responsibility, enabling States to work together to advance protection, inclusion, and solutions for refugees, displaced people, and others in need of international protection.