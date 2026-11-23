Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trading Halt - TUK.WT
Company: TUKTU RESOURCES LTD
TSX-Venture Symbol: TUK.WT
All Issues: No
Reason: Pending Delisting
Halt Time (ET): 12:01:04 PM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
For further information about CIRO's trading halt policy, please see Trading Halts & Timely Disclosure at under the Markets tab. Please note that CIRO staff cannot provide any information about a specific halt beyond what is contained in this halt notice. For general information about CIRO, contact CIRO's Complaints & Inquiries team by submitting a Secure Form located on our contact page at or dialing 1-877-442-4322 (Option 1). For company-related enquiries, please contact the company directly.
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