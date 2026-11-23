MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Monsey law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) (“Zscaler”) to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike”) pursuant to which Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each share of Zscaler common stock.

A press release issued by CrowdStrike stated that the implied value of the consideration payable to Zscaler shareholders is approximately $260.41 per Zscaler share, based on CrowdStrike's closing share price as of November 20, 2026. During trading, however, on November 23, 2026, CrowdStrike's stock price has fallen, resulting in an implied value of only $231.82 per Zscaler share as of 12:00 PM Eastern time.

Notably, the implied sales price based on CrowdStrike's current stock price is well below the target prices of multiple Wall Street analysts for Zscaler prior to the announcement, including:



$298.00 per share (Peter Weed of Bernstein)

$285.00 per share (Tal Liani of Bank of America) $275.00 per share (Jonathan Ruykhaver of Cantor Fitzgerald)



If you remain a Zscaler shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the proposed sale, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at ....

“We are investigating whether the Zscaler Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Zscaler shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter.“This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Zscaler shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed. We encourage Zscaler shareholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, , to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

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