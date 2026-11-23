Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, and writer and director Bradley Bredeweg during a recent workshop to devlop their new muiscal "Heartbreakers," to premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier in May 2027. Photo by Jeff Sciortino

Chicago Shakespeare Theater Will Host the Rock-Fueled Adaptation this Spring

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Married collaborators for more than four decades, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have defined a generation of music with multiple multi-platinum albums, 19 Top 40 hits, and more than 40 million records sold worldwide. Beginning May 4, 2027, their latest project, "Heartbreakers," will debut as part of Chicago Shakespeare Theater 's 40th season.

"Heartbreakers" drops Romeo and Juliet into a fever-pitched, neon-lit 1980s underground-the iconic love story told as a high-voltage collision of passion, rivalry, and identity that is dangerous, immediate, and alive. Featuring an electrifying catalog of rock anthems including“Love Is a Battlefield,”“We Belong,”“Shadows of the Night,”“Promises in the Dark,”“Heartbreaker,”“Invincible,” and“We Live for Love,” alongside new original songs written for the production by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, the show imagines Shakespeare's timeless romance as a pulse-driving theatrical experience where desire takes over, loyalties fracture, and love is a contact sport. The intimate Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio Theater will transform into an immersive nightclub space that is part dance floor, part theatrical playground, and total exhilaration.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo shared,“It is an immense honor to share this new musical with audiences as part of CST's milestone 40th Anniversary Season. We were inspired by the epic stakes of Shakespeare's story. It truly has the heart and soul of rock music at its core. As artists, it is incredibly rewarding to discover new voice and meaning in this music that means so much to us and to create something completely new. We can't wait for Chicago audiences to rock out and join us on this wild ride.”

Bradley Bredeweg, best known for creating the critically acclaimed Television Academy Award-winning drama,“The Fosters”, writes the book and directs.

"Heartbreakers" is presented by special arrangement with Madison Wells Live and Joshua Berg Creative.

“It has been a joy to welcome Pat and Neil into our home for a recent workshop and to develop this new musical with Bradley and a remarkable company of artists,” said Edward Hall, Artistic Director.“As we celebrate 40 years at CST, I can't think of a more thrilling way to honor Shakespeare's legacy than with these iconic anthems in the intimacy of the Upstairs Studio.”

CST is a leading international theater company and the nation's largest year-round theater dedicated to the works of Shakespeare. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Edward Hall, the Regional Tony Award recipient is committed to creating vivid, entertaining theatrical experiences that invigorate and engage people of all ages and identities by illuminating the complexity, ambiguity, and wonder of our world. With Shakespeare at the heart of the artistic work, CST also produces compelling, contemporary stories from fresh voices of today. CST brings the world to Chicago and sends Chicago out into the world as Chicago's foremost presenter of international theater, and consistent producer of North American and world premieres. Serving more students and teachers than any theater in the city, CST annually welcomes more than 20,000 students to performances and programs like Chicago Shakespeare SLAM, alongside professional development opportunities for teachers. CST activates its campus with three venues: 700-seat The Yard; the 500-seat Jentes Family Courtyard Theater; and the 200-seat Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio. Shared humanity and unforgettable stories-now THIS is Chicago Shakespeare.

The production will run May 4-June 6, 2027, in the The Carl and Marilynn Thoma Upstairs Studio at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier. Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at chicagoshakes.

Christian Heino

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

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Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Bring Classics and New Music to 'Heartbreakers,' a New Musical Reimagining Romeo & Juliet News Provided By Cathy Taylor Public Relations, Inc. November 23, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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