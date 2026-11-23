As more shoppers turn to AI for car research, AutosToday helps independent dealers see all calls, offers, and inquiries in one place.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AutosToday is helping independent dealers reach car shoppers wherever they search: on its marketplace, on Google, or in ChatGPT. Each call, offer, and availability check becomes a trackable lead in the dealer's AutosToday for Dealers dashboard.AI is becoming part of how people shop for cars. Nearly one in five buyers (19%) used AI tools such as ChatGPT or AI-generated search overviews while shopping, according to an industry study released in January 2026.For an independent dealership, that means a shopper may compare a car, check its price, and make up their mind before ever reaching the dealer's own website. Knowing where that interest came from, and following up on it, is hard to do without a dedicated marketing team.The AutosToday marketplace lists more than 6 million vehicles from thousands of dealerships across the U.S. When a shopper checks availability, makes an offer, or calls, the action goes to a single leads dashboard with a prospect card and built-in follow-up.AutosToday also extends listings to Google vehicle ads, which show a car's photo, price, and mileage in search results, and tracks shoppers who arrive from ChatGPT as referral leads.Car shoppers on AutosToday also see each car's Deal Score, a 0–10 rating that compares the vehicle with similar listings, along with its price history. By the time they contact the dealer, they've already seen how the car stacks up."A shopper might find a car on a marketplace, in a Google search, or by asking ChatGPT, and they've usually decided a lot before they pick up the phone," said Wojo Wietecha, co-founder of AutosToday. "Independent dealers shouldn't need a big marketing team to show up in all of those places. Every call, offer, and question about a car should reach the dealership selling it."Lead Generation is one of the core features of AutosToday for Dealers, the marketplace's dedicated dealer platform.About AutosTodayAutosToday is an automotive marketplace connecting shoppers, private sellers, and dealers through vehicle listings, market data, and VIN-powered insights. AutosToday for Dealers, its inventory intelligence platform, helps independent dealerships make smarter decisions on what to buy, what to pay, how to price, and when to act, and turns shopper interest into trackable leads. Built by dealers, for dealers.

Jon Krasniqi

AutosToday

+1 630-491-4124

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AutosToday turns Google and ChatGPT car searches into leads for independent dealers News Provided By AutosToday November 23, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Retail, Technology



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