MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Briskman Briskman & Greenberg announced that managing member Paul A. Greenberg has been selected to the 2027 Chicago Super Lawyers list, recognizing his work representing injured individuals and families in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.

Since 1991, Super Lawyers has served as a rating service that identifies attorneys across more than 70 practice areas through an annual, patented multiphase selection process that includes statewide peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. The resulting lists are intended to serve as a resource for both the legal community and the public by recognizing lawyers who have earned notable peer recognition and professional achievement.

Mr. Greenberg's selection to the 2027 Chicago Super Lawyers list follows prior professional recognitions and reflects the firm's continued focus on plaintiff-side litigation. As the managing member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, which focuses on personal injury law, he oversees a practice devoted to advocating for plaintiffs in personal injury and workers' compensation matters.

As a firm, Briskman Briskman & Greenberg concentrates on representing plaintiffs in personal injury and wrongful death matters across Chicago and Northern Illinois. Its attorneys handle claims arising from car and truck crashes, pedestrian and bicycle incidents, rideshare collisions, premises liability, medical negligence, nursing home abuse and neglect, workplace injuries, and other accidents involving alleged negligence.

Paul A. Greenberg has been selected as a Super Lawyer for 9 years (2010-2012, 2022-2027). In 2026, the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys named the firm one of the top 10 law firms in Illinois, noting its work on behalf of injured plaintiffs and workers.

The firm has also taken a public role in safety and technology debates, publishing an analysis of rising bicycle crashes and risks facing Chicago cyclists, and examining the liability and consumer-protection implications of autonomous vehicle testing in the city. Together, these developments underscore the firm's presence not only in personal injury litigation but also in ongoing discussions about safety, accountability, and access to justice in Illinois.

To learn more about the firm, visit .

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Paul A. Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Selected to 2027 Chicago Super Lawyers List for Personal Injury Law News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 23, 2026, 18:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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