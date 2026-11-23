MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Legal Help for Veterans, PLLC notes that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has proposed cutting the paperwork required for veterans and survivors applying for benefits. Bureaucratic paperwork jams and long processing times have been the bane of many veterans who desperately need the benefits they deserve.

Recently, the VA addressed the burden many veterans face when navigating lengthy, complicated paperwork. VA published its proposal in June, aiming to reduce the disability compensation application (VA Form 21-526EZ) from 15 pages to 5, and cut the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation, survivor's pension, and accrued benefits application (VA Form 21-534EZ) from 20 pages to 7.

The VA estimates its proposed modifications will save veterans approximately 10 minutes on the disability compensation application (VA Form 21-526EZ), reducing completion time from 25 minutes to 15 minutes, and approximately 15 minutes on the DIC/survivor's benefits application (VA Form 21-534EZ), reducing completion time from 40 minutes to 25 minutes. The VA is still taking public comments, but says that the new forms could be available by December 2026.

VA Disability Attorney James Fausone of Legal Help for Veterans said the proposal is a welcome step. However, veterans should not mistake a shorter application for a stronger case. While a shorter form may ease the burden of applying, the firm cautions that a faster application does not solve the deep-seated problems that cause so many claims to get denied or underrated in the first place.

“A five-page form still has to be backed up by the same medical evidence, nexus statements, and service records that a fifteen-page form required,” said Fausone.“Cutting paperwork speeds up the front door. Yet, it does nothing for the applicant whose application gets denied months later because of underdeveloped evidence.”

Legal Help for Veterans explains that most denials and low ratings trace back to gaps in evidence rather than incomplete paperwork: a missing medical opinion connecting a condition to service, an exam that understates functional limitations, or records that never made it into the file. A shorter application form does not close those gaps on its own, and veterans who assume otherwise may submit a faster claim that still comes back denied.

The firm also points out that survivors filing for DIC benefits face some of the highest stakes in the entire VA system, often while grieving and managing a household on reduced income. Trimming the DIC application from 20 pages to 7 may reduce the time it takes to file, but survivors still need to establish that a veteran's death was connected to a service-related condition, a legal and medical question that a shorter form cannot answer by itself.

Legal Help for Veterans encourages veterans and survivors to treat this proposal as good news about the application process, not a signal that the underlying claim itself has gotten any simpler. Anyone preparing a new application, or sitting on a prior denial, should have their evidence reviewed before submitting anything to VA.

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Legal Help for Veterans Says Shorter VA Applications Won't Fix the Real Reason Claims Get Denied News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 23, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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