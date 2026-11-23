Zero Mass Screenshot 1

Zero Mass Screenshot

Zero Mass Screenshot 2

Built by one developer, this free space-mining adventure lets players dismantle entire asteroids, upgrade ships, and automate their operations.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Built by a solo developer, ZERO MASS combines asteroid mining, ship upgrades, and automation in a complete free space adventure.Wombex Games announces that ZERO MASS launches on Steam for PC on November 24, 2026. Players can dismantle entire asteroids, haul valuable resources, and build a growing mining operation-with a complete base game available for free. A playable demo is available now.In ZERO MASS, every mining trip brings players closer to a more capable ship and a more efficient operation. Carve through asteroids until nothing remains, collect materials, and turn the proceeds into upgrades, construction, and automated mining systems. Pilot from an external perspective or step inside the cockpit for a closer view of the work.Created by solo developer veta over almost a year of development in his spare time, ZERO MASS offers approximately 5–6 hours of gameplay in its free base game. Missions guide players through a complete start-to-finish experience across multiple mining sites, with all base-game upgrades and building options included.Key featuresDismantle entire asteroids: Mine them down to nothing and collect the resources they leave behind.Upgrade your ship: Develop your capabilities as your mining operation grows.Build and automate: Put construction options and automated mining systems to work.Explore multiple mining sites: Complete missions and progress through a full game experience.Step into the cockpit: Switch between external and cockpit views.Play the base game for free: Enjoy approximately 5–6 hours of missions and progression without purchasing DLC.Optional DLC supports the solo developerOptional paid DLCs will be available at launch, offering additional experiences and a way to support the developer. The free base game provides its own complete progression journey.For players who want to mine together, only the host needs to purchase the co-op DLC; guests can join for free.AvailabilityZERO MASS launches November 24, 2026, on Steam for PC.Links:1. Visit ZERO MASS on Steam2. Gameplay trailer3. Press kit and screenshotsAbout Wombex GamesWombex Games is the independent development label behind ZERO MASS, created by solo developer veta. Developed in his spare time over almost a year, ZERO MASS is his project focused on satisfying space mining, progression, and automation.Press contactveta - Solo Developer, Wombex Games

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Wombex Games Announces November 24 Release for Free Space-Mining Game ZERO MASS News Provided By Wombex Games November 23, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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