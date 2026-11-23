The F.A.I.T.H. Formula Companion Workbook by Hyacinth Harley

The F.A.I.T.H. Formula and its companion workbook give believers who fear they've missed their moment a practical, five-step plan for turning faith into action.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hyacinth Harley carried a dream for 40 years. On October 5, 2026, her 55th birthday, she released it. Now, her message for Christians over 40 who believe their window has closed could soon reach one of the world's most recognizable advertising destinations, with a Times Square billboard appearance being planned for December 2026.

The proposed billboard campaign, being coordinated by Spines Publishing, would feature Harley alongside a quote inspired by her journey and her book, THE F.A.I.T.H. FORMULA: Unfinished for the Life You Thought You Missed.

"For 40 years, I carried a dream. During that time, life happened, and somewhere along the way, I began to believe my window of opportunity had closed. But at 55, God proved me wrong, and I discovered that my experiences hadn't disqualified me. They had prepared me," says Harley.

A Message Shaped by Loss

Harley knows the feeling of a closed window firsthand. Career, marriage, motherhood, and caring for aging and dying parents pushed her dream aside for decades. Then came the moment that changed her direction.

"Hours after a devastating loss, I stood in Oslo beside my daughter and felt like I had failed at everything," Harley says. "I had to take a long, hard look at my life and ask myself some difficult questions. Who am I beyond everything I've been through? What do I still have to offer? And how can I use everything I've learned to rebuild my life and help someone else avoid the pain I'd experienced?"

Start With What Is Already in Your House

Inspired by the widow's oil in 2 Kings 4, the book challenges readers to stop focusing on what is missing and start working with what they already have: their experience, skills, relationships, and faith.

Its central premise is simple: life's disappointments and detours are not disqualifications. They are preparation.

The book introduces five principles that form the F.A.I.T.H. framework:

- Focus: Gaining clarity about what matters and identifying meaningful priorities.

- Action: Translating intentions into practical steps.

- Investment: Making purposeful use of available time, talents, relationships, and resources.

- Trust: Strengthening faith in God while taking responsibility for personal decisions.

- Hope: Embracing a future not limited by past disappointments.

The F.A.I.T.H. Formula Companion Workbook takes readers further by turning the framework into a practical plan. Through guided reflection, exercises, personal declarations, and action-planning tools, readers examine the beliefs and fears that have held them back, clarify what matters in their current season, and commit to intentional next steps.

An early five-star Amazon review titled "A Blessing of a Book" says: "This book, alongside the workbook that she has also thoughtfully produced, WILL help you change your life forever and for the better."

The reviewer adds: "If you get a chance to hear her speak live, run, don't walk!"

Who the Books Are For

Harley wrote for Christians over 40 who have spent years serving others and fulfilling responsibilities while quietly wondering if they missed their opportunity. Her message speaks to those navigating career transitions, empty nesting, personal reinvention, or a renewed sense of calling.

Rather than encouraging readers to abandon their responsibilities or pursue unrealistic goals, Harley asks them to recognize the knowledge, abilities, and experience they have already developed and put those assets to work toward a new purpose.

Global Leadership, Personal Reinvention

Her perspective is shaped by more than 25 years of international leadership experience across six countries. Harley rose from project management to CEO of Fotobaren AS in Norway in ten months and co-founded Towah Group Ltd, a UK financial services company that grew to serve clients in 130 countries.

"I have led companies, and I have sat in the wreckage of my own plans," Harley says. "Both taught me the same thing. Faith grows when you act on it."

ABOUT HYACINTH HARLEY

Hyacinth Harley is a global business executive, author, speaker, and reinvention strategist. Grounded in her Christian faith, she combines lived experience, biblical wisdom, and practical strategy to help people recognize their potential and pursue meaningful opportunities at any age.

Through Hyacinth Harley Ventures, she develops books, programs, and initiatives focused on personal transformation, leadership, and purposeful action.

For more information about the author and her books, please visit:

To book an interview, email... with your outlet name and preferred date.

Harley is available for author interviews, podcast appearances, and Christian media features on faith, reinvention, leadership, and purpose after 40.

MEDIA KIT & RESOURCES

Headshots and media kit: /media/

AVAILABLE NOW. GET YOUR COPIES HERE:

THE F.A.I.T.H. FORMULA: Unfinished for the Life You Thought You Missed

Publisher: Spines Publishing

Paperback: $19.99

Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million

ISBN: 979-8905501265

The F.A.I.T.H. Formula Companion Workbook

Publisher: HHV Publishing

Paperback: $15.99

Available on Amazon

ISBN: 979-8997856700

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Hyacinth Harley

BrightKey PR

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She Waited 40 Years to Publish Her First Book. Now Hyacinth Harley Sets Her Sights on Times Square. News Provided By BrightKey PR November 23, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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