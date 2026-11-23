The Future Is Here!

The AI Frontier Explores the Extraordinary Opportunities, Challenges, and Power of AI Across Business, Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Everyday Life

- David BrownleeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial intelligence is transforming civilization at a pace few could have imagined just a decade ago. From revolutionizing industries and reshaping the workplace to expanding human creativity and redefining what is possible, AI is opening the door to an extraordinary new era. But as the boundaries of technology continue to expand, one critical question remains: How can individuals, businesses, and society not only adapt to this transformation but thrive within it?The newly released book, THE AI FRONTIER: Thriving Within Civilization's Next Great Transformation, brings together leading AI experts from around the world to explore AI and offer valuable insights into one of the most significant technological transformations in human history.Organized by Erik Seversen, the book features perspectives from professors, researchers, entrepreneurs, executives, engineers, consultants, and technology innovators. Each contributor examines how AI is creating opportunities, challenging traditional thinking, and transforming the ways people work, learn, create, communicate, and solve problems.THE AI FRONTIER confronts these opportunities and challenges head-on, offering readers distinct perspectives on the future of AI and its implications for individuals, organizations, and society. One of the book's central messages is that the AI revolution is not reserved for scientists, programmers, or technology professionals. The opportunities emerging from artificial intelligence are available to anyone willing to embrace curiosity, develop new skills, challenge conventional thinking, and explore new possibilities.Through real-world insights, forward-looking perspectives, and practical guidance, readers will discover how AI can enhance productivity, accelerate innovation, improve decision-making, expand creativity, and unlock opportunities for personal and professional growth. At the same time, contributors emphasize the importance of responsible innovation, human judgment, ethical considerations, and ensuring that technological progress serves humanity.The international group of contributing authors brings an exceptional diversity of professional experience and expertise to the book, reflecting the global reach and multidisciplinary impact of artificial intelligence.Contributors include Anupam Agarwal, MD, MPH; Thomas Alan-Livernois, DBA, EdD; Umer Asgher, PhD; Grant C. Bishop; Jonathan E. Bunce; F. Alie Doostdar; Jeanette Gil; Phillip Gingras; Himant Goyal; Artem Grechka; Frank Lee Harper, Jr., PhD; Aarushi Jaitly; Susmitha Jella; Louise Juhl; Petri Kinnunen; Trisch Kirkpatrick; Zeger Knops; Mathijs Pellemans, PhD; Vivek Kompella; Salim Laimeche; Geoffroy Lousse; Darya Majidi; Yelena Mammadova, EdD; Wanda Shoer, MBA; Sara Miller; Keith York Puckett; Joseph Rios, PhD; Gabriel Rovayo, PhD; Palina Salimyanava; Bart Skowronek; Sakina Syed; Ankit Talwar; Vinayak Unnithan; Andrew Vasko; and John Ylander, PhD. Together, these thought leaders offer an expansive look at how AI is reshaping civilization and what it will take to navigate the changes ahead.For business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, students, and anyone curious about the future, THE AI FRONTIER offers an accessible guide to understanding the forces transforming our world and discovering how to become an active participant in shaping what comes next.THE AI FRONTIER: Thriving Within Civilization's Next Great Transformation, published by Thin Leaf Press, is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other book retailers.

Erik Seversen

Thin Leaf Press

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New Book on AI Reveals How to Thrive Within Civilization's Next Great Transformation News Provided By Innovative Educational Services November 23, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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