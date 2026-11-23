Astadaily Astaxanthin Pure 12 mg & Vision Care

Canadian wellness brand introduces a higher-strength antioxidant supplement and a new eye health formula, building on over a decade of astaxanthin expertise.

- Alvin Cheng, CEO, AstadailyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Astadaily, a Canadian wellness brand specializing in premium natural astaxanthin, is introducing two new formulations: Astaxanthin Pure 12 mg and Vision Care. The development reflects an effort to apply the company's ingredient knowledge to different nutritional needs while maintaining an emphasis on purity, ingredient transparency, and thoughtful product innovation.Astaxanthin Pure 12 mg provides 12 mg of natural astaxanthin in one vegan softgel, with astaxanthin as its only medicinal ingredient. Vision Care combines 8 mg of natural astaxanthin, 8 mg of lutein esters, 1.6 mg of zeaxanthin, and 10 mg of standardized blueberry extract in a targeted eye health formulation. Together, the products illustrate two approaches to ingredient innovation: maintaining simplicity in higher-strength supplementation and combining complementary ingredients for specialized nutritional applications."We've spent more than a decade focusing on one thing: understanding natural astaxanthin and how to make the most of it,“said Dr. Alvin Cheng, Founder and CEO of Iconthin Biotech.“For us, innovation isn't about adding more ingredients or following trends. It's about creating better products with a clear purpose."Astaxanthin is a naturally occurring red carotenoid produced by Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae. Recognized for its antioxidant properties, it has attracted scientific interest across nutrition, skin health, and eye health applications. Its production also involves specialized processes, as cultivation conditions, extraction methods, and formulation choices can influence ingredient consistency and quality.Astadaily uses AlgaeAstanatural astaxanthin, developed through Iconthin Biotech's decade of microalgae research. The platform integrates strain selection, controlled indoor cultivation, and supercritical CO2 extraction. Its applications extend beyond consumer supplements, including peer-reviewed research involving rainbow trout nutrition and Canadian Food Inspection Agency approval for animal-feed applications, demonstrating the broader industrial potential of microalgae-derived astaxanthin.Quality verification remains central to Astadaily's development approach. Its existing Pure 6 mg product made Astadaily the first astaxanthin brand to receive the Clean Label ProjectPurity Award in 2026. The brand has also expanded its Canadian retail presence through Nutrition House and Calgary Co-op. With continued research, quality control, and product development, Astadaily aims to contribute to evolving industry expectations around ingredient transparency, formulation standards, and accessibility.For more information, visit

Angela Ce

Iconthin Biotech Corp.

+1 888-730-6668

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Astadaily Advances Astaxanthin Innovation with Two New Formulations Focused on Purity and Targeted Nutrition News Provided By Iconthin Biotech Corp. November 23, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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