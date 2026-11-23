MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The family-owned shower remodeler is bringing its remodels to more of Southern California.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shugarman's Bath has expanded its service area to include Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, and Riverside County. Homeowners in all three counties can now schedule a free consultation and receive a to-the-penny quote on a tub or shower remodel.Homeowners in the new areas can get the same tub and shower remodels the company already offers in San Diego and Orange Counties. Most remodels are completed in one to two days, and every project is backed by a lifetime warranty on materials and labor.Shugarman's Bath has been voted San Diego's Best by San Diego Union-Tribune readers five years in a row. For the first time this year, Orange County Register readers also ranked the company one of the top kitchen and bath remodeling specialists in Orange County. The company also placed No. 2,614 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.“It means a lot to be able to serve more families in Southern California,” said Chase Shugarman, President and co-owner of Shugarman's Bath.“We want to give these areas the same care from our team and earn their trust.”The company is open about its pricing, laying out its pricing tiers and what a remodel in each tier might include. Homeowners can use the price estimator to get an estimated price range and monthly payment range.If you or a loved one lives in one of these areas, you can start by browsing the Shugarman's Bath website for solutions or scheduling a free design consultation for a to-the-penny quote.About Shugarman's BathShugarman's Bath is a family-owned tub and shower remodeling company that started in San Diego. Jeff, Rick, Chase, and Casey Shugarman built the business on full-time, trained installers and a lifetime warranty on every job. The company has since grown to serve homeowners across Southern California, with a second showroom in Anaheim.The company has completed more than 7,000 tub and shower installations and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Shugarman's Bath has also earned the Good Housekeeping Seal and a spot on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500.Media Contact:Shugarman's Bath1154 Morena Blvd, San Diego, CA 92110(619) 332-2220

Jerrett Phinney

Shugarman's Bath

+1 619-322-2220

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Shugarman's Bath Expands to Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties News Provided By Shugarman's Bath November 23, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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