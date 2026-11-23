The Albuquerque team supports professional education for independent agents and helps New Mexico organizations prevent losses.

- David A. Poms, Founder & CEO, Poms & Associates

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Poms & Associates announced that its Albuquerque office has been named Agency of the Year by the Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico (IIANM), also known as Big I New Mexico.

David A. Poms founded the independent insurance brokerage in 1991 with an emphasis on helping clients understand their risks and exposures, and to proactively prevent losses. In Albuquerque, the firm's brokerage and risk management teams work together to place coverage and help clients reduce the likelihood of a claim. "At Poms, we believe that a broker's responsibility to our clients is as important pre-claim as it is after a loss," said Dave Poms, Founder & CEO. "This guides how we serve both personal and commercial clients and how we train our people. I'm proud of our Albuquerque team for putting it into practice, and grateful to Big I New Mexico for recognizing their work.”

The Albuquerque office has hosted Big I New Mexico training at its facilities, made its own training classes available to the association, and sponsored programming at its annual convention. The office serves public entities, educational institutions, nonprofits, and businesses in industries including construction, trucking, and oil and gas.

“We bring people who are new to insurance together with colleagues who have spent years serving New Mexico clients,” said Dan Foley, regional sales manager at Poms & Associates.“They learn from each other, and our clients get the benefit of having their broker and risk management team at the same table. It means a great deal to see that work recognized here in New Mexico.”

About Poms & Associates

Founded in 1991, Poms & Associates is an independent insurance brokerage and risk management firm serving public and private organizations. Its services include commercial insurance, employee benefits, risk management, and risk control. Learn more at pomsassoc.

Brett McKenzie

CoVerse Communications

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Big I New Mexico Names Poms & Associates Agency of the Year News Provided By CoVerse Communications November 23, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.