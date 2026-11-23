MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (IANS) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Monday held a meeting with representatives of Indonesia's InJourney Tourism Development Corporation in Bali to explore opportunities for promoting tourism and cultural cooperation between Odisha and Indonesia.

The discussions focused on collaborative tourism promotion, cultural exchange, tourism infrastructure and destination development, building upon the centuries-old maritime trade and civilisational links between ancient Kalinga and Indonesia.

The delegation also addressed a press conference, highlighting Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's commitment and Odisha's vision for strengthening tourism and cultural ties with Bali and Indonesia.

The meeting was attended by Made Purnama Damayanti, Vice President – Commercial and Relations, The Nusa Dua, Balwant Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odisha Tourism Department and Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, along with senior officials from Odisha and Indonesia.

The engagement assumes significance ahead of Odisha Parab 2026, scheduled to be held on November 24 and 25 at the Bali Beach Convention Centre, The Meru Sanur, Bali. Inspired by the historic tradition of Bali Yatra, the international cultural festival seeks to celebrate the enduring maritime connections between ancient Kalinga and Indonesia while showcasing Odisha's cultural heritage, tourism destinations and emerging opportunities to an international audience.

“Odisha Parab is an important platform to reconnect with the shared historical legacy of Odisha and Indonesia and transform these cultural bonds into contemporary partnerships. The initiative aims to strengthen tourism promotion, encourage cultural exchanges and create new opportunities for cooperation between the two regions,” Dy CM Parida said.

Odisha Parab 2026 will feature an exhibition showcasing the State's traditional handicrafts, handloom products and culinary heritage. Live demonstrations of Pattachitra and palm-leaf engraving by women-led Mission Shakti Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will highlight the creativity, skills and entrepreneurial capabilities of women from Odisha.

A dedicated Odisha Tourism Pavilion will showcase the State's tourism offerings, including heritage sites, spiritual destinations, scenic beaches, wildlife, adventure tourism and eco-tourism experiences.

A special culinary showcase will also introduce visitors to Odisha's distinctive flavours and traditional food culture. The festival will provide an opportunity to engage with tourism stakeholders and partners from Indonesia, opening new avenues for tourism promotion, investment, cultural collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.

Through initiatives such as Odisha Parab, the State Government aims to strengthen Odisha's international tourism presence and build sustainable partnerships with countries that share deep historical and cultural connections with the State.