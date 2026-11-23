MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin jumped Monday, rising as much as 5.4% as risk assets surged on fresh optimism around artificial intelligence stocks. The immediate catalyst was news that Nvidia reinstated its founder, Jensen Huang, as CEO, sending the company's shares sharply higher and lifting broader markets including the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

According to TradingView data cited by the market coverage, BTC /USD hit local highs of $64,505 on Bitstamp, after falling to a 26-month low on Saturday. The move was large enough to shift crypto positioning, with CoinGlass showing more than $500 million in liquidations in the hours leading up to 4:00 p.m. UTC.

Bitcoin reached a local high of $64,505 on Bitstamp as Nvidia 's leadership news triggered a broader rally in stocks. Nvidia shares surged up to 35%, adding about $1 trillion in market capitalization, according to coverage citing market data. Crypto liquidations spiked, with CoinGlass reporting more than $500 million liquidated across the prior four-hour window. Traders pointed to the 21-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) near $69,014 and $72,240 as likely upside benchmarks.

Key takeawaysNvidia's CEO reinstatement sparks a fast market repricing

The turnaround in sentiment began after Nvidia's board confirmed Jensen Huang's return. Coverage referenced a report that the decision was“unanimous” and framed Huang's reinstatement as being in the best interests of stockholders, employees, partners, and customers. The board chair's comments, attributed in the article to a Nvidia press release, emphasized confidence in Huang's leadership.

The move also followed political attention in the U.S. Earlier comments attributed to Donald Trump said he would“love to see” Huang return, and additional posts on Truth Social characterized the board's decision as an“absolutely great decision.” Coverage further noted that the U.S. government has no reason, per Trump, to believe Huang's return poses a national security risk.

With Nvidia leading the reaction, U.S. equities opened notably higher: at the time of writing, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite were up 4.8% and 6.8%, respectively, according to the coverage. While the AI trade broadly benefited, the article highlighted that Anthropic's shares fell 1.7% even as the wider rally carried higher momentum across tech.

Bitcoin breaks higher as short positioning unwinds

The speed of Bitcoin's rise suggested traders were caught offside by the equity-led bounce. CoinGlass data cited in the coverage showed total crypto liquidations of more than $500 million during the four hours leading up to 4:00 p.m. UTC, aligning with periods of sharp price acceleration and forced position closures.

TradingView -based figures in the report showed BTC /USD moving from a recent 26-month low to local highs around $64,505. In practical terms, large liquidation volumes often indicate a crowded positioning-either excessive short exposure or leverage that becomes difficult to sustain when prices move rapidly against it. That dynamic can amplify spot moves as derivatives positioning is reset.

Chart levels come back into focus: 21-day and 200-day SMAs

Beyond the headline-driven move, the rally also brought technical levels back into view. In an X analysis highlighted by the coverage, crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe pointed to two trend lines as next targets for BTC: the 21-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The report put these levels at approximately $69,014 and $72,240.

Van de Poppe's commentary, as quoted in the article, described the 200-day moving average as a likely“relief rally resistance,” while characterizing a move back toward that region as a substantial rebound from local lows. The logic matters for traders because long-term moving averages tend to draw attention from both short-term momentum participants and longer-horizon investors, often increasing liquidity and volatility around those areas.

The coverage also referenced earlier reporting that Bitcoin had formed a“death cross” between two moving averages for the first time since Q3 2023-an event that previously appeared ahead of macro lows near $25,000. While Monday's bounce does not erase the broader trend story on its own, the market's reaction suggests that price action may be attempting to reassert upside momentum after a prolonged drawdown.

What to watch next as equity tailwinds meet crypto technicals

For market participants, the key question is whether Bitcoin's rebound holds after the initial equity-led impulse fades. Traders will likely focus on whether BTC can reclaim the 21-day and then approach the 200-day SMA levels highlighted by Van de Poppe, while monitoring liquidation data for signs that leverage is either rebuilding or continuing to unwind. With Nvidia's leadership news already driving a risk-on burst, the next phase should depend on whether macro sentiment and AI-related equities maintain momentum-and whether crypto's technical structure can support follow-through beyond the first reaction.

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