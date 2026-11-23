Bybit Joins Proof Of Talk In Abu Dhabi 2026 As Title Partner And Official Exchange Partner
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov, 2026 - Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced its participation as Title Partner and Official Exchange Partner of Proof of Talk in Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on December 3 and 4 at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn As part of the summit's programme, three Bybit executives will join discussions on the evolving financial landscape:
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Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, will share perspectives on the evolution of digital asset exchanges into integrated financial platforms and the convergence of traditional and digital finance.
Sean Ballard, Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business at Bybit, will contribute insights on institutional liquidity, derivatives markets and trading infrastructure.
Derek Dai, MENA_ Country Manager at Bybit, will share regional insights on the future of finance, digital asset adoption and financial development across MENA.
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