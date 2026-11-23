MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov, 2026 - Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced its participation as Title Partner and Official Exchange Partner of Proof of Talk in Abu Dhabi 2026, taking place on December 3 and 4 at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, will share perspectives on the evolution of digital asset exchanges into integrated financial platforms and the convergence of traditional and digital finance. Sean Ballard, Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business at Bybit, will contribute insights on institutional liquidity, derivatives markets and trading infrastructure. Derek Dai, MENA_ Country Manager at Bybit, will share regional insights on the future of finance, digital asset adoption and financial development across MENA.

As part of the summit's programme, three Bybit executives will join discussions on the evolving financial landscape:

Beyond the main summit, Bybit will also sponsor the Proof of Talk: Golf Prelude on December 2, bringing together a select group of founders, investors and industry leaders for an afternoon of networking ahead of the conference.

Hosted at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Proof of Talk marks its inaugural Gulf edition following four editions at the Louvre Palace in Paris. Organised by X Ventures, the invitation-only executive summit brings together senior decision-makers, institutional investors, financial leaders and technology innovators for discussions spanning capital, digital assets and artificial intelligence.

Bybit's participation builds on its growing presence in the UAE and its continued engagement with the country's regulatory framework. The company holds a full Virtual Asset Platform Operator Licence from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). In October 2026, Bybit also secured a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) licence from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) for exchange services.

These milestones reflect Bybit's commitment to regulatory compliance and the responsible development of digital asset markets. The company sees the UAE as an important hub for connecting global financial opportunities with regional innovation, talent and institutional participation.

Through its partnership with Proof of Talk Abu Dhabi, Bybit looks forward to contributing to industry dialogue, strengthening relationships with regional and global stakeholders, and supporting the continued growth of the UAE as a centre for digital asset and financial innovation.

About Bybit:

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance.

Trusted by more than 90 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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