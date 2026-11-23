Icons Of Porsche Festival In Dubai Brings Heritage And A Vision Of The Future
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From a vision of the next Porsche super sports car to a 924 that escorted royalty, the 2026 Icons of Porsche festival brought together some remarkable cars and the people who cherish them. The sixth edition welcomed the Porsche community to a new setting in Dubai for a weekend of automotive heritage, design and culture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Sixth edition of Icons of Porsche festival was the first held at The Square Nad Al Sheba.
The event marked the regional premiere of the Mission S vision model, alongside the historic sports cars that inspired its design.
Porsche celebrated 75 years of motorsport and 50 years of transaxle models at the festival, with all eyes on a very special UAE police car.
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