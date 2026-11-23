MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From a vision of the next Porsche super sports car to a 924 that escorted royalty, the 2026 Icons of Porsche festival brought together some remarkable cars and the people who cherish them. The sixth edition welcomed the Porsche community to a new setting in Dubai for a weekend of automotive heritage, design and culture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sixth edition of Icons of Porsche festival was the first held at The Square Nad Al Sheba. The event marked the regional premiere of the Mission S vision model, alongside the historic sports cars that inspired its design. Porsche celebrated 75 years of motorsport and 50 years of transaxle models at the festival, with all eyes on a very special UAE police car.

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Dubai: A new venue and a very special new concept car were just some of the highlights of the sixth Icons of Porsche festival, held at The Square Nad Al Sheba in Dubai at the weekend.

Owners, enthusiasts and families were immersed in cars, art and culture as the festival connected Porsche's history to its future.

The move to a new location marked a fresh chapter for a festival that has grown into the largest automotive festival in the region and one of the largest Porsche gatherings anywhere in the world.

Over 1000 Porsche cars were on-site as part of curated displays across the festival site and dedicated Porsche community event parking. Over 30,000 fans from across the region and around the world attended the two-day event.

“This year's Icons of Porsche festival was our biggest yet, with more cars, more attendees, more artists, more food and beverage outlets and our largest ever event precinct,” said Dr. Manfred Bräunl, CEO of Porsche Middle East and Africa.

“The crowd and atmosphere when the Mission S was revealed on stage was unforgettable.”

A new concept meets its inspirations:

Among the highlights was the regional public premiere of Mission S. Following its unveiling in New York in October, the vision model arrived in Dubai to offer a glimpse of a mid-engined super sports car positioned above the 911, as well as an insight into the evolution of Porsche's design identity.

Visitors to the festival could also explore the cars that helped shape that vision. These included the 911 GT1, which influenced its low front; the 959, which helped to inspire the roofline beneath the rear wing; and the 928, whose distinctive dial-design wheels are echoed in the vision model. Bringing these cars together offered an opportunity for fans new and old to look beyond the familiar Porsche silhouettes and explore how ideas develop between generations.

Motorsport history up close:

The celebration of 75 years of Porsche motorsport brought another dimension to this year's displays, with four racing cars – the 550 A Spyder, 917 KH Coupé, 911 GT1-98 and Type 804 Formula 1 car – travelling from the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Together, they represented very different approaches to competition, from the compact, lightweight Spyder to the endurance racing icons of the 1970s and 1990s. The 804, meanwhile, recalled Dan Gurney's victory for Porsche at the 1962 French Grand Prix.

A piece of UAE history returns to the road:

One of the weekend's most talked-about stories began in Abu Dhabi, where a restored 1979 Porsche 924 police car led a convoy of owners and enthusiasts towards the festival. Participants, including members of the Porsche Classic Community UAE, gathered for a ceremonial lap of Yas Marina Circuit before continuing to Dubai.

Nearly five decades earlier, the 924 had formed part of the police escort for the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their first visit to the UAE. Restored by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, part of Ali & Sons Holding, it returned to public view in a role reminiscent of its original duties: leading the way. Its appearance also provided a local connection to the festival's celebration of 50 years of Porsche transaxle models. Introduced in 1976, the 924 marked the beginning of a new engineering chapter, combining a front-mounted engine with a transmission at the rear.

For the team responsible for its restoration, preserving this particular example meant safeguarding a shared piece of Porsche and UAE history. Following its festival appearance, the car is destined for Al Maqtaa Museum in Abu Dhabi.

A celebration of regional heritage:

The 911 Turbo S Sadu Edition brought another expression of regional heritage to the festival, making its first public appearance outside Kuwait. Created to mark 70 years of Porsche in the country, the special edition is limited to 20 examples, offered exclusively for the Kuwaiti market. Its design is inspired by traditional Al Sadu wool weaving, a craft known for its bold geometric patterns. AlSadu Society, the organisation dedicated to preserving, documenting and promoting Kuwait's textile heritage, provided design references and cultural guidance to help Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur incorporate elements of this tradition into the design and craftsmanship of a modern sports car.

A shared passion with local flavour:

Such was the attention to detail that Porsche references even found their way onto the menu at Icons of Porsche. Dubai's Bake My Day created three exclusive cookies – Turbo Heat, Carrera Caramel and Macan Macadamia – while DRVN by Porsche served Cold Press Carrera and Mission Matcha at pop-ups across the site.

Between the cars and cafes, there was plenty for the community to see and do. The museum cars and Mission S had travelled a long way to be at the event. But owners from across the region had brought something equally important – the cars they drive and cherish. And for one special weekend, they all had a place in the same collection.

“I must thank each and every Porsche owner that displayed their car at the festival. This is what makes Icons of Porsche such a special event,” said Bräunl.