MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Spanish club Barcelona, who will face Azerbaijan's Sabah FC in the fifth round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, have arrived in Azerbaijan.

The plane carrying the Spanish champions landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The Spanish giants were warmly welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani fans of the team.

The Sabah vs. Barcelona match, which will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 25, is scheduled to kick off at 21:45.

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