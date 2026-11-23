Barcelona Land In Baku For Champions League Match Against Sabah (VIDEO)
The plane carrying the Spanish champions landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The Spanish giants were warmly welcomed at the airport by Azerbaijani fans of the team.
The Sabah vs. Barcelona match, which will take place at Baku Olympic Stadium on November 25, is scheduled to kick off at 21:45.
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