New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Landscape Expands: Over 45 Companies Advancing Next-Generation Therapies | DelveInsight

The mesothelioma clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research on 50+ pipeline mesothelioma drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for mesothelioma across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the mesothelioma domain.

The mesothelioma treatment landscape is evolving towards targeted and immunologically driven approaches, with growing focus on tumour-specific signalling pathways, immune modulation and overcoming treatment resistance. The emerging pipeline encompasses TEAD inhibitors, mitochondrial PRX3 inhibitors, next-generation CAR-T therapies and novel immunomodulatory agents, reflecting efforts to improve tumour selectivity and antitumour activity. Going forward, these approaches could broaden treatment options for patients with advanced or treatment-resistant disease; however, their clinical potential will depend on demonstrating durable efficacy, manageable safety and meaningful survival benefits in larger clinical trials.

Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's mesothelioma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline mesothelioma drugs.

Key mesothelioma companies, such as Vivace Therapeutics, Autotelic, Oncotelic Therapeutics, MEDICENNA Therapeutics, MERCK, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Verismo Therapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Portage Biotech, iOnctura, A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., BridGene Biosciences, Aromics Therapeutics, Orion Corporation, Treeline Bioscience, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others, are evaluating new mesothelioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline mesothelioma therapies, such as VT3989, OT-101, MDNA11, IAG933, SynKIR-110, ISM6331, TT-10, IOA-244, AG-01, BGC515, AROG4-01, ODM-212, TLN-499, SW-682, Navlimetostat, and others, are in different phases of mesothelioma clinical trials.

Approximately 6+ mesothelioma drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in mesothelioma clinical trials include TEA domain transcription factor inhibitors, Gene silencing, Transforming growth factor beta2 expression inhibitors, CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants, Interleukin 2 Super agonist, Natural killer cell stimulants, Regulatory T-lymphocyte modulators, T-lymphocyte replacements, Protein-protein interaction inhibitors, pan-TEAD inhibitor, A2AR antagonist, PI3Kδ inhibitors, Anti-Progranulin/​GP88, Potent TEAD1/3 inhibition, G-quadruplexes modulators, BCL-XL protein degrader, MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor and others.

Why the Mesothelioma Landscape is Changing Now?

The mesothelioma landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by advances in immunotherapy, targeted treatments, and innovative therapeutic approaches aimed at addressing the limitations of conventional treatment options. Although surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy remain important components of disease management, the emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors, ADCs, and novel combination regimens is reshaping the treatment paradigm, particularly for patients with unresectable or advanced disease. Regulatory approvals of immunotherapy-based treatments have expanded therapeutic options, while ongoing clinical trials are investigating novel targets, including mesothelin, B7-H3, and other tumor-associated antigens, to improve response rates and prolong survival. Additionally, advances in biomarker identification, molecular profiling, and personalized medicine are creating opportunities for more targeted patient selection and treatment optimization. Despite these developments, challenges such as late-stage diagnosis, tumor heterogeneity, treatment resistance, and limited effective options for relapsed or refractory disease continue to represent significant unmet medical needs. Consequently, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in next-generation immunotherapies, cell-based therapies, and innovative drug combinations, positioning the mesothelioma market for continued clinical development and competitive evolution.

Recent Developments in Mesothelioma Treatment Space



In November 2026, Verismo Therapeutics announced new preclinical data demonstrating enhanced anti-tumor activity, reduced cytokine release, and lower T cell exhaustion with SynKIRTM-110 with reduced off-target activity compared to conventional single-chain CAR T designs. The data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The study evaluated SynKIRTM-110 against CD28- and 4-1BB-based single-chain CAR T cells in preclinical mesothelioma xenograft models.

In October 2026, RS Oncology announced positive clinical results from its Phase I/II dose expansion study (MITOPE, NCT05278975) evaluating RSO-021 (a novel PRX3 inhibitor). The phase II portion of the study enrolled patients with pleural mesothelioma (PM) and other solid tumors that presented with a pleural effusion. The data demonstrates that a weekly dose of RSO-021 provides durable disease control, improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), with a manageable safety profile.

In July 2026, Insilico Medicine announced that ISM6331 has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma whose disease has progressed on or after prior treatment with anti-PD-1 antibody therapy, with or without anti-CTLA-4 antibody therapy, and platinum-based chemotherapy.

In June 2026, Orion Corporation announced that its investigational drug ODM-212 has received Orphan Designation from the European Commission, based on the recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP), for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, which is a rare and difficult to treat cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has previously granted Orphan Drug Designation to ODM-212 for the treatment of mesothelioma.

In January 2026, A2 Biotherapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for A2B543 for the treatment of germline heterozygous HLA-A*02 adults with recurrent unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic solid tumors. It will be evaluated as a second arm of the EVEREST-2 master protocol (NCT06051695) in patients with colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, mesothelioma, and other solid tumors that express mesothelin (MSLN) and have lost HLA-A*02 expression.

In October 2025, Vivace Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule discovery and development company developing first-in-class cancer therapies targeting the Hippo pathway, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to VT3989, the company's first-in-class and best-in-class transcriptional enhanced associate domain (TEAD) autopalmitoylation inhibitor. The designation pertains to VT3989's use as a treatment for patients with unresectable malignant nonpleural or pleural mesothelioma whose disease has progressed on prior immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy. In October 2025, AlphaTON Capital Corp and its wholly owned oncology-focused subsidiary Tarus Therapeutics, LLC, operating as Cyncado Therapeutics, announced a new poster at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston. The work, conducted with investigators from the Italian Group for Mesothelioma (G.I.Me) and collaborators, provides the first evidence that selective adenosine A2B receptor inhibition exerts a direct anti-tumor effect in both epithelial and non-epithelial mesothelioma cells, decreases in pCREB with an associated reduction in PD-L1 expression, and modulates YAP signaling consistent with proteomic shifts, alongside immune-mediated growth inhibition.

Snapshot of the Pipeline Mesothelioma Drugs in the Report

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA VT3989 Vivace Therapeutics III TEA domain transcription factor inhibitors Oral OT-101 Autotelic/Oncotelic Therapeutics II Gene silencing; Transforming growth factor beta2 expression inhibitors IV infusion MDNA11 MEDICENNA Therapeutics/Merck II CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants; IL-2 super agonists; Natural killer cell stimulants IV infusion ISM6331 InSilico Medicine I/II pan-TEAD inhibitor Oral IAG933 Novartis Pharmaceuticals I YAP–TEAD protein–protein interaction disrupter Oral BGC515 BridGene Biosciences I Potent TEAD1/3 inhibition Oral

Browse the full mesothelioma pipeline by phase, route, and mechanism @ Mesothelioma Clinical Trials

Scope of the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mesothelioma Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Mesothelioma Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: TEA domain transcription factor inhibitors, Gene silencing, Transforming growth factor beta2 expression inhibitors, CD8 positive T lymphocyte stimulants, Interleukin 2 Super agonist, Natural killer cell stimulants, Regulatory T-lymphocyte modulators, T-lymphocyte replacements, Protein-protein interaction inhibitors, pan-TEAD inhibitor, A2AR antagonist, PI3Kδ inhibitors, Anti-Progranulin/​GP88, Potent TEAD1/3 inhibition, G-quadruplexes modulators, BCL-XL protein degrader, MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor and others.

Key Mesothelioma Companies: Vivace Therapeutics, Autotelic, Oncotelic Therapeutics, MEDICENNA Therapeutics, MERCK, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Verismo Therapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Portage Biotech, iOnctura, A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., BridGene Biosciences, Aromics Therapeutics, Orion Corporation, Treeline Bioscience, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others Key Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapies: VT3989, OT-101, MDNA11, IAG933, SynKIR-110, ISM6331, TT-10, IOA-244, AG-01, BGC515, AROG4-01, ODM-212, TLN-499, SW-682, Navlimetostat, and others

Frequently Asked Questions from the Mesothelioma Pipeline Report



How is AI transforming the mesothelioma clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence?

Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the development of next-generation mesothelioma treatments?

How do competing mesothelioma therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and overall survival outcomes?

Which emerging mechanisms of action and treatment innovations could reshape the future of mesothelioma care?

How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, and potential market disruptions in the mesothelioma therapeutic landscape?

Where are the biggest unmet medical needs and opportunities for differentiation in the mesothelioma treatment market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, and strategic partnering decisions in mesothelioma?

Table of Contents

1. Mesothelioma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Mesothelioma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Mesothelioma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Mesothelioma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Mesothelioma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Mesothelioma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Mesothelioma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

Related Reports

Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key mesothelioma companies, including Verismo Therapeutics, InSilico Medicine, Portage Biotech, iOnctura, A&G Pharmaceutical Inc., BridGene Biosciences, Aromics Therapeutics, Orion Corporation, Inhibrx Biosciences, and others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key malignant pleural mesothelioma companies, including AstraZeneca, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Amphera BV, RS Oncology, Sellas Life Sciences Group, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Vivace Therapeutics, NuCana plc, A2 Biotherapeutics, Tango Therapeutics, and others.

Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant pleural mesothelioma companies, including MolMed, PharmaMar, Ys Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., NovoCure Ltd, AGC Biologics S.p.A, Aduro Biotech, Inc, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, TCR2 Therapeutics, Novotech (Australia) Pty Limited, AstraZeneca, Hoffmann-La Roche, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Kyorin Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key malignant mesothelioma companies, including Epizyme, Ys Therapeutics, Novartis, Bayer, RS Oncology, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Vivace Therapeutics, Shionogi, Mirati Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, TCR2 Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Pfizer, Ascentage Pharma, Fida Farmaceutici, and others.

Malignant Mesothelioma Pipeline Insight – 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant mesothelioma companies, including Epizyme, Ys Therapeutics, Novartis, Bayer, RS Oncology, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Vivace Therapeutics, Shionogi, Mirati Therapeutics, Incyte Corporation, TCR2 Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Pfizer, Ascentage Pharma, Fida Farmaceutici, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .