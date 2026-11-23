MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Has Reduced Convertible Debt by $4 Million in November

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ), a diversified holding company and owner of Azure Energy (“Azure”), a strategic advisor to renewable power plant developers, and SemiCab Holdings, an AI-enabled logistics provider, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to refinance $2.0 million of outstanding convertible debt into non-convertible term debt, further reducing the Company's potential equity dilution exposure. The total remaining convertible debt balance is now approximately $6.0 million, having been reduced by $4 million through a partial repayment and a refinancing in November.

Under the agreement, $2.0 million of the Company's existing convertible debt was restructured into a traditional debt obligation. The restructured debt will no longer contain provisions permitting the holder to convert the outstanding balance into shares of the Company's common stock. The Company intends to repay the debt obligation through operating cash flows or future refinancing arrangements at materially higher share prices.

“This represents the second meaningful step our management team has taken this month to significantly reduce the Company's convertible debt overhang,” commented Greg Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Algorhythm Holdings.“We are building business momentum as we approach 2027, and strengthening our capital structure remains one of our highest priorities. By replacing convertible obligations with traditional debt financing, we can reduce potential shareholder dilution while continuing to focus on growing our underlying businesses.”

“Our goal is to establish a stronger, more sustainable capital structure that supports long-term shareholder value,” continued Mr. Smith.“We intend to prioritize available operating cash flow, refinancing opportunities, and potential proceeds from future capital transactions toward further reducing our outstanding convertible debt. We are encouraged by this progress, and we remain committed to improving our capital structure further as our cash flow from operations permit.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two businesses: Azure Energy and SemiCab Holdings.

Azure Energy provides strategic and technical advisory services for renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. It helps its customers develop bankable, firm-capacity renewable energy infrastructure that converts biomass into clean, dispatchable power for data center and large industrial off-take markets. For additional information, please go to: .

SemiCab is an AI technology company that has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. For additional information, please go to: .

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.