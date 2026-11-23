MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges CVRx Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2027. Investors who purchased (NASDAQ: CVRX) securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026 may be eligible to recover losses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CVRx securities between July 25, 2023 and August 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/cvrx-inc-cvrx-class-action-lawsuit.

CVRx Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

To induce sales growth, CVRx and/or its employees engaged in illegal and unsustainable sales practices, including improperly marketing Barostim, offering or paying kickbacks, and providing false information to government health insurance programs in violation of the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute;CVRx's revenues were derived in part from this alleged unlawful conduct and were therefore unsustainable;The alleged illegal sales and marketing activities increased the risk of criminal and civil liability; andAs a result, Defendants' statements concerning the Company's reported revenue, purported growth drivers, compliance with the False Claims Act and Anti-Kickback Statute, patient access and reimbursement strategy, and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading.

The complaint further alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the progress of CVRx's sales force realignment and the transformation of its commercial organization.

What's Next for CVRx Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/cvrx-inc-cvrx-class-action-lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in CVRx you have until January 8, 2027, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to CVRx Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for CVRx Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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