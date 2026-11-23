The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID)'s sale to Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for $0.75 per share. If you are a Rapid shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)'s sale to CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. for 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each share of Zscaler common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Zscaler shareholders are expected to own approximately 15.9% of the combined company. If you are a Zscaler shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

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merger with Texas Pacific Land Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, EagleRock shareholders would receive 0.0831 shares of the combined company's common stock for each EagleRock Class A share. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, EagleRock shareholders would own approximately 14% of the combined company.