MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EY Veteran Brings 15+ Years of Cross-Border M&A Experience

Key Takeaways



Luise Kremer joins TransPerfect as Vice President of Corporate Development, expanding the company's global M&A team.

Kremer brings more than 15 years of experience at EY, having completed more than 100 cross-border transactions. TransPerfect has closed 28 acquisitions since 2021, expanding its global footprint, service lines, and technology offerings.



NEW YORK and ZURICH, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that Luise Kremer has joined the company as Vice President of Corporate Development. Based in Zurich, Kremer will report to Michael Sank, TransPerfect Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, and help advance the company's global mergers and acquisitions strategy.

In her new role, Kremer will evaluate the financial alignment of potential acquisition targets globally and lead TransPerfect's due diligence process. Kremer joins TransPerfect following more than 15 years at EY, most recently as Director, Strategy and Transactions. Her expertise in financial due diligence includes managing more than 100 cross-border transactions across a range of industries. Her work has included close collaboration with valuation, tax, legal, commercial, and integration teams.

TransPerfect makes this key hire amid sustained M&A momentum, with the company actively pursuing opportunities. TransPerfect has completed 28 acquisitions since 2021, with deals spanning life sciences, eDiscovery, media, gaming, AI training data, and professional services.

“I'm grateful for the warm welcome I've received at TransPerfect,” said Kremer.“What drew me here is the combination of global reach, pace, and a clear acquisition strategy, and I look forward to building a diligence process that sets each deal up to deliver value well beyond closing.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented,“As we continue to execute on our growth strategy with selective M&A transactions, I'm completely confident that TransPerfect will benefit greatly from Luise's experience and expertise.”

For more company announcements, visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at