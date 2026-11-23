ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morgan & Morgan, America's largest injury law firm, obtained 23 of the 100 largest plaintiff jury verdicts in Florida in 2025, according to TopVerdict.com's annual rankings. No other firm had more than three on the list.

The firm's verdicts included a $100 million award in a negligent security wrongful death case (ranked #8), a $54.1 million verdict in a truck-collision wrongful death case (#12), and a $37.5 million verdict against a water utility (#16). In total, four of the firm's verdicts ranked in the Top 20 and ten in the Top 50.

“On any given week, Morgan & Morgan is trying cases in courthouses around the country. We never hesitate to bring a case to trial when a defendant won't make a fair offer, and these rankings show that approach delivers,” said John Morgan, founder of Morgan & Morgan.“Each of these results represents justice for a real person who trusted us in their moment of need, and we fought like hell for every one of them, like we do for all of our clients. Our attorneys and our firm will never back down from a bully.”

The verdicts span Florida's courtrooms and practice areas, including motor vehicle and trucking collisions, negligent security, premises liability, medical malpractice, insurance bad faith, and commercial litigation.

A full list of the Morgan & Morgan verdicts that were included in TopVerdict's“Top 100 Verdicts in Florida in 2025” list is below: