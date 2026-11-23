Morgan & Morgan Secures 23 Of Florida's 100 Largest Plaintiff Jury Verdicts Of 2025, According To Topverdict
|Rank
|Case
|Practice Area
|Verdict Amount
|8
| Campbell v. Akam & Associates LLC, et
al.
| Negligent security / wrongful
death
|$100,000,000.00
|12
| Estate of Hindalong, et al. v. Escalera, et
al.
| Trucking collision / wrongful
death
|$54,128,376.50
|16
|Cooper, et al. v. Midway Water Sys., Inc.
| Utility negligence / property
damage
|$37,495,930.00
|20
|Gerlach v. Holmes Regional, et al.
|Medical malpractice
|$27,000,000.00
|26
| Wells, et al. v. FFAH Carver Gardens LLC,
et al.
|Premises liability / fire injury
|$17,000,000.00
|33
|Shephard v. Dough Bros., LLC, et al.
|Negligent security / brain injury
|$12,475,000.00
|35
|Mun v. Target Corp., et al.
|Premises liability / retail fall
|$11,391,183.28
|37
| Estate of Chung v. AK Family Holdings,
LLC, et al.
| Negligent security / wrongful
death
|$11,000,000.00
|39
|Duffey v. Rogier
|Motorcycle accident
|$10,766,000.00
|49
|Walsh, et al. v. Uber, et al.
|Rideshare accident
|$7,000,000.00
|51
|Degville v. Guerrero, et al.
|Motor vehicle accident
|$6,907,446.50
|54
|Crawford v. LaClair, et al.
|Trucking accident
|$6,274,532.35
|56
|Feaster v. Progressive Select Ins. Co.
| Insurance bad faith / trucking
accident
|$6,178,512.94
|61
|Law v. Parlapiano
|Motorcycle accident
|$5,684,939.00
|62
|Carvajal v. Barnes, et al.
|Motor vehicle accident
|$5,460,072.51
|74
|White v. Amezquita
|Motor vehicle accident
|$4,132,480.41
|79
|White v. Lewis, et al.
|Trucking accident
|$3,793,924.13
|81
|Manes v. State Farm Mut. Auto. Ins. Co.
|Uninsured motorist
|$3,676,749.52
|86
| US Thrillrides, LLC v. Intamin
Amusement Rides
| Commercial / intellectual
property
|$3,499,665.00
|91
|Pitts v. Neptune
|Motor vehicle accident
|$3,102,295.54
|95
| Colla v. Walt Disney Parks & Resorts US
Inc.
|Premises liability / fall
|$3,085,498.00
|96 (tie)
| Hernandez v. Takata Airbag Tort
Compensation Trust Fund
|Auto product liability
|$3,000,000.00
|98
|Gilland v. Melendez-Ortez, et al.
|Motor vehicle accident
|$2,898,003.57
|Total (23 verdicts)
|$ 345,950,609.25
Source: TopVerdict.com, Top 100 Verdicts in Florida in 2025. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Verdict amounts reflect jury awards, not necessarily amounts collected.
About Morgan & Morgan
As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $35 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Meta, Google, Monsanto, and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .
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