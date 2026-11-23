MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Henry leads client growth and retention, helping each DecisionHR client get the services and support it needs as it grows

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DecisionHR, a national provider of professional employer and HR outsourcing services, today announced that Ian Henry has joined the company as Vice President of Client Growth. Henry leads DecisionHR's client growth and retention strategy, helping existing clients expand their use of the company's services as their businesses grow.

Henry brings over 30 years of industry experience, with deep expertise in PEO client growth and account management. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Client Growth for a national PEO, where he built its client growth program from the ground up.

On client retention, Henry works closely with DecisionHR's operations teams to make sure every client receives responsive, consistent service and that any issues are resolved quickly, so client relationships stay strong for the long term.

At DecisionHR, Henry works with clients to review their HR processes and identify where DecisionHR can take on more of the administrative work. He also oversees partner programs that expand the benefits clients can offer their employees.

The role supports DecisionHR's national growth. As the company adds clients in key markets across the country, Henry's work keeps the focus on the personal service that has defined DecisionHR for 30 years.

“Long-term client relationships are central to how DecisionHR grows,” said Josh McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer of DecisionHR.“Ian has a proven record of building client growth programs that create lasting value for business owners. He will make sure every DecisionHR client gets the full benefit of our services as their company grows.”

“Business owners stay with DecisionHR because of the service they receive, and I am proud to help build on that,” said Henry.“My focus is understanding where each client is headed and making sure DecisionHR is ready to support them when they get there.”

About DecisionHR

DecisionHR is an IRS-certified professional employer organization (PEO) serving small and mid-sized businesses in all 50 states. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, the company provides payroll and tax administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation and claims management, and HR and compliance support through the Worklio platform. DecisionHR has served growing businesses since 1996. For more information, visit

Media Contact

Jordan Powers,..., (888) 828-5511

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