"We are thrilled to highlight David Benjamin with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2026, the esteemed Prime Award has been bestowed upon David Benjamin, author and creator of Last Kid Books Publishing House. This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the nuanced realm of publishing and authorship, but designates David Benjamin as the quintessential benchmark for avant-garde business practices, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

David Benjamin is an award-winning novelist, journalist, essayist, and publisher known for his distinctive wit, humor, and adventurous storytelling. He is the founder of Last Kid Books, an independent publishing house established in 2019 to showcase his diverse body of work. Benjamin is the author of the beloved coming-of-age novel The Life and Times of the Last Kid Picked, originally published by Random House, as well as the Jim Otis small-town mystery series and numerous other novels, essays, and short stories. His writing spans humor, crime, sports, and historical fiction, reflecting his curiosity, creativity, and passion for storytelling.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, serves as both a commendation and an inspiring call to action, urging industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked, "We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on David Benjamin with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in publishing and in writing is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence."

DeRose, a staunch advocate for the transformative power of innovation, underscored its pivotal role. She expressed, "Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively."

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words, "Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt," underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and pioneer new territories boldly.

As David Benjamin luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as an indelible reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. The narrative of David Benjamin becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business landscapes.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Award "National Business Innovator Award - 2026" Goes to David Benjamin, Renowned Author and Publisher News Provided By Boundless Media November 23, 2026, 17:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.