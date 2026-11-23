Gene Boes, President & CEO of Northwest Center

Gene Boes, President & CEO of Northwest Center, works alongside a Northwest Center client employed at the Ballard Locks

Mike Hatzenbeler, Interim CEO, Northwest Center

Boes will step away to be closer to family; Board and Executive Leadership Team to guide an orderly transition

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northwest Center today announced Gene Boes, longtime President & CEO, will step down effective December 31, 2026, to be closer to his family. Interim CEO, Mike Hatzenbeler, will work closely with Boes, the Executive team, Senior Leadership, and the Board to ensure a smooth and orderly handoff and transition, with no interruption to the programs and services that children, families and clients have relied on for more than 60 years."Leading Northwest Center has been the greatest privilege of my professional life," said Boes. "This decision came after careful reflection and conversations with my family. I'm leaving an organization that is strong, mission-driven and full of talented people, and I have every confidence in our team. My priorities for these final weeks are simple: keep our kids, clients and families our top priority, and make sure our employees have the stability and continuity they deserve."Under Boes' leadership, Northwest Center grew from serving hundreds of children, families and clients in four Washington counties to reaching thousands, with impact in all 50 states and more than 27 countries.Hatzenbeler comes to Northwest Center with extensive experience having served for 22 years as CEO of Provail, a Seattle-area nonprofit serving people with disabilities. Provail is one of the largest disability service providers in the region with over 500 staff members and 1000+ clients.Northwest Center Board of Directors Chair Joyce Jackson thanked Boes for his leadership, noting the organization's strong position, and affirming the Board's commitment to a seamless transition.“We wish Gene the very best and we will miss his commitment and determination to make this world a better more inclusive place for people of all abilities.”As the father of an adult daughter with significant disabilities, the spouse of a wife who has grown into disability, and the son of a father who had late-onset multiple sclerosis, Boes has seen firsthand how the world inappropriately labels, devalues, and excludes people because of disability.“I truly believe that until everyone is allowed to engage and contribute, none of us can reach our potential,” said Boes.“I'm proud to lead Northwest Center and work alongside nearly 1,000 Inclusion Ambassadors focused on creating the inclusive world we all deserve.”Highlights of his tenure include:.IMPACT TEAM: Launched in 2018 to help early learning providers include children with disabilities, the IMPACT team grew from a King County pilot into an international resource. In 2025 alone, the IMPACT team trained more than 4,700 providers, reaching over 56,000 children..Hospital-to-Home: Northwest Center launched the nation's first program of its kind and recently received a $75,000 grant from the COPIC Medical Foundation to help expand it nationally..Amazon Partnership: From 2018 to 2020, Northwest Center's partnership with Amazon expanded from the Seattle area to nine additional states and resulted in more than 2,000 job placements nationwide where candidates demonstrate their abilities to find meaningful work..Early Learning Excellence: The Early Learning Center at Chinook earned a Level 5 rating in 2025, the highest in Washington's Early Achievers program, held by fewer than 1% of programs statewide..Employment Services: In 2025, the program helped 674 people find and keep meaningful work, representing $2.29 million in gross wages, and welcomed 36 new employer partners..Accessibility Partners: The program has delivered more than 22,880 hours of disability-inclusion support to blind and low-vision executives at four companies across four continents..Inclusive Enterprise: Across Northwest Center's businesses, including Big Blue Truck, NWC@Amazon, OneNorth Integrated Facility Solutions and its laundry operations, where more than 60% of the production workforce had a declared disability, demonstrating that businesses win because of inclusion, not in spite of it..Financial Strength: Northwest Center delivered a $4.2 million improvement in financial performance in 2025 and has maintained strong, profitable results in 2026, with year-to-date performance tracking well ahead of budget..Steady through COVID-19: Northwest Center kept serving every child and client throughout the pandemic while supporting the financial and physical wellbeing of its employees.Boes joined Northwest Center as CEO in 2017, after serving on the Northwest Center Board of Directors for three years. Previously, he was a management consultant serving as principal for the Seattle office of the North Highland Company. In addition to his consulting duties, Boes also served as an adjunct professor at Seattle Pacific University and Seattle University and is a mentor for the Albers School of Business.Prior to joining North Highland, Gene was Managing Director at Loft9 Consulting, a Bellevue-based Management Consulting Firm. His career also includes nearly 14 years at Microsoft, two years with Deloitte Consulting, and nine years serving as a Naval Flight Officer in the US Navy.Throughout his career, Boes has been an active participant in community and nonprofit organizations, and served on the Board of Directors for Cure Autism Now, prior to their merger with Autism Speaks. Boes and his wife June are parents of two adult children: son Andrew and daughter Tori. Tori, who has autism, was also a client of Northwest Center Employment Services.Additional details regarding the transition and leadership plans will be shared as they are finalized.About Northwest CenterNorthwest Center is a Seattle-based nonprofit working toward a world free of“able-ism.” Through early learning, pediatric therapy, employment services, accessibility consulting and inclusive social enterprises, Northwest Center serves thousands of children, families and adults, with impact across all 50 states and more than 27 countries. Learn more at .

Lee Keller

The Keller Group

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Northwest Center President & CEO Stepping Down at Year's End News Provided By Northwest Center November 23, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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