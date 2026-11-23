NAHRO 2023 Award of Merit_Wiregrass Landlord Tour_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Rural Voucher Regionalization Solutions for Success Rates_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Wiregrass Landlord Tour_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Dr. Michael C. Threatt Talks About the NAHRO Award-Winning Wiregrass Landlord Tour As a Best Practice to Increase Voucher Utilization in Rural Communities

- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO, Elevate Housing Solutions, LLCGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal and CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC, former public housing authority (PHA) executive, and nationally recognized Section 8 housing expert, believes regionalization, stronger landlord partnerships, and administrative innovation can improve Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) success rates in rural America.His perspective combines more than two decades of affordable housing experience, his 2022 book, The Price of Bureaucracy: Removing Section 8 Landlord Pain Points Through the Investment in Technology, and Dothan Housing's 2023 National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) Award of Merit-winning Wiregrass Landlord Tour, implemented during his tenure as Chief Operating Officer (COO).“I'm grateful to God for giving me a voice to advance affordable housing solutions by inspiring innovation that lets voucher holders cash in their Golden Ticket in rural communities across the country,” said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC.NYU Furman Center Research Reveals Rural Voucher Success Rate DisparitiesAn April 2025 NYU Furman Center study, Success Rates in the Housing Choice Voucher Program: 2018–2022, prepared for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), found that national voucher success rates declined from approximately 66% in 2020 to 57% in 2022. Median search time among successful households increased from 62 to 78 days.Rural disparities were especially striking. In 2022, success rates were 48% in majority-rural counties versus 59% in majority-urban counties, an 11-percentage-point gap. The study also found that the initial Moving to Work (MTW) cohort achieved a 74.2% success rate compared with 55.9% for other PHAs.For Dr. Threatt, the findings reinforce questions about landlord participation, rental inventory, local administrative capacity, and the barriers families encounter after receiving vouchers. He understands the MTW superpowers firsthand, having led Dothan Housing to join the Landlord Incentives Cohort #3 in 2022 and later launched the Moving Through the Wiregrass with Purpose initiative.The Price of Bureaucracy: Why Regionalization MattersIn The Price of Bureaucracy, Dr. Threatt argues that landlords operating across neighboring PHA jurisdictions often face different administrative plans, payment standards, software, inspections, property ownership required-paperwork, and agency personnel. For apartment owners, property managers, and other small "mom and pop" landlords, navigating each PHA's discretion in administering the Section 8 Program can be frustrating.“It does not make business sense for a PHA that is 10 miles away from another to engage each other through the administratively daunting portability process,” Dr. Threatt wrote in his book.Specifically, he advocates for regional partnerships, economies of scale, shared services, interlocal agreements, and more consistent practices to“cut the red tape” while maintaining local accountability. Regionalization is not necessarily a merger; it can mean sharing expertise and coordinating operations across neighboring PHAs.From Research to Practice: The Wiregrass Regional Voucher ProgramDuring Dr. Threatt's leadership at Dothan Housing, an MTW Landlord Incentives agency, the organization expanded regional voucher efforts in 2021 after receiving 208 vouchers from a neighboring PHA. The Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program (WRVP) supported housing opportunities across five southeast Alabama counties: Henry, Houston, Coffee, Dale, and Geneva. The WRVP was rebranded to reflect the five counties and to better connect with rural landlords and investors.The region includes Dothan's urban and suburban rental market and smaller rural communities that share housing needs but differ in rental availability, transportation, and administrative resources. Rather than waiting for landlords to approach the agency, Dothan Housing brought Section 8 information directly to communities.The 2022 Wiregrass Landlord Tour: Meeting Landlords Where They AreBetween July and September 2022, Dothan Housing launched its Wiregrass Landlord Tour as part of Dr. Threatt's Attract-Recruit-Retain Landlords framework. The campaign held regional information sessions at public libraries in Enterprise, Abbeville, Elba, Hartford, Midland City, Headland, and Dothan, including two sessions at the Houston County Public Library.Dothan Housing's Landlord Liaison Jordon Bonner and Housing Quality Standards (HQS) Inspector Maurice Weems led workshops for current, former, and prospective landlords. Topics included landlord onboarding, property marketing, HQS inspections, Ready to Rent (R2R) Certified Renters, financial incentives, and return on investment. Real estate investors and landlords could speak directly with agency staff about how the Section 8 Program benefits participating landlords.2023 NAHRO Award of Merit Recognizes Landlord InnovationDothan Housing's initiative received the 2023 NAHRO National Award of Merit in the Affordable Housing Category. The recognition highlighted a working strategy to connect rural landlords with a regional voucher program and make participation easier to understand.For Dr. Threatt, the award validated an important lesson: Recruiting landlords requires more than announcements and applications. PHAs must engage landlords personally, explain financial opportunities, respond to concerns, and retain them through professional customer service.HUD's 2023 Regionalization Notice Provides a Policy PathwayOn April 7, 2023, HUD issued Notice PIH 2023-08, Process and Requirements for Agency Regionalization under the Moving to Work (MTW) Demonstration Program. The notice describes ways eligible MTW agencies may collaborate with neighboring PHAs through voluntary transfers or consolidation and through management agreements, subject to HUD approval.HUD identifies potential benefits such as economies of scale, unified policies, shared inspections, improved mobility, and reduced administrative burdens. Under certain management agreements, partner PHAs can retain separate organizational identities while benefiting from coordinated administration. This public policy supports the broader argument in Dr. Threatt's book.Reducing Portability Red Tape and Strengthening Rural CapacityPortability permits eligible voucher holders to rent outside their original PHA jurisdiction, but transferring documents, billing arrangements, and communication between sending and receiving agencies can be cumbersome. Landlords with properties in several neighboring counties may also confront different requirements from each PHA.Dr. Threatt recommends coordinating landlord outreach and education, sharing specialized staff and inspections where permitted, aligning policies, using modern technology, and establishing interlocal agreements. These approaches can give smaller agencies access to expertise they could not afford independently, and help landlords participate across a wider rental market.Dr. Threatt concluded with this statement: "The Wiregrass Landlord Tour was more than a series of workshops. It was a regional model to meet landlords where they are, reduce the bureaucracy, and expand housing choice."

Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

+1 864-423-1285

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Elevate Housing Solutions' CEO Discusses Ways to Improve Housing Choice Voucher Success Rates in Rural Communities News Provided By Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC November 23, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, U.S. Politics



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