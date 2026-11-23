Conductor Yalil Guerra with the musicians of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at Pepperdine University.

Conductor Yalil Guerra celebrates six successful performances of Oklahoma! at Pepperdine University alongside an outstanding cast, orchestra, and creative team.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cuban-American composer and conductor Dr. Yalil Guerra has successfully completed six performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein's acclaimed musical Oklahoma! at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu, California. Presented November 13–21, 2026, the production brought together talented singers, dancers, actors, instrumentalists, and theatre professionals to celebrate one of the most influential works in American musical theatre.Directed and choreographed by Kelly Todd, with musical direction by Natalie Buickians and orchestral conducting by Yalil Guerra, the production showcased the artistic dedication and collaborative spirit of Pepperdine University's performing arts community.Originally premiered on Broadway in 1943, Oklahoma! features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. Based on Lynn Riggs's play Green Grow the Lilacs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille, the musical helped transform American theatre by integrating music, dance, and dramatic storytelling. Its celebrated score includes classics such as“Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin',”“People Will Say We're in Love,” and“The Surrey with the Fringe on Top.”For Guerra, whose international career encompasses symphonic conducting, composition, recording, and music for film and television, the production offered an opportunity to engage with one of the defining works of the American musical theatre repertoire.“Conducting these six performances of Oklahoma! has been an extraordinary experience. I feel truly honored to have worked with such a remarkable group of musicians, singers, and dancers. Their dedication, energy, and talent made every performance special, and the audience response throughout the production was deeply rewarding,” said Guerra.Guerra extended his appreciation to director and choreographer Kelly Todd and musical director Natalie Buickians for their artistic leadership, as well as to the entire company responsible for bringing the production to the stage.“My sincere congratulations go to Kelly Todd and Natalie Buickians for their outstanding work. I also want to recognize every singer, dancer, actor, and musician, along with the stage managers, technical crews, designers, theatre staff, and everyone working behind the scenes. A production of this magnitude is truly a collective achievement, and I am grateful to have been part of it.”Born in Havana, Cuba, and based in Los Angeles, Guerra has developed an international career bridging classical music, musical theatre, contemporary composition, and audiovisual production. A recipient of the 2012 Latin GRAMMY Award for Best Classical Contemporary Composition for his work Seducción, and an eight-time Latin GRAMMY nominee, he has established himself as a versatile artist whose professional activities extend across the United States, Europe, and Latin America.Guerra is also the founder and artistic director of the Guerra String Orchestra, an ensemble dedicated to classical repertoire and the promotion of contemporary and underrepresented composers. His participation in Pepperdine University's Oklahoma! reflects his continued commitment to artistic collaboration and the performing arts in Southern California.The six-performance engagement concluded on November 21, marking another rewarding chapter in Guerra's career as a conductor.About Yalil GuerraDr. Yalil Guerra is a Cuban-American composer, conductor, classical guitarist, producer, and educator. A Latin GRAMMY Award winner and eight-time nominee, he holds a Ph.D. in Music Composition and Theory from UCLA. He is the founder and artistic director of the Guerra String Orchestra and founder of the Hispano String Quartet. His professional activities encompass orchestral and chamber music, recording, film and television, and higher education.About RYCY ProductionsRYCY Productions, a division of RYCY Music Group LLC, is a Los Angeles-based music and audiovisual production company dedicated to professional recording, artistic development, and the promotion of musical excellence across classical, contemporary, and Latin music.Media ContactRYCY ProductionsA Division of RYCY Music Group LLCLos Angeles, CaliforniaEmail:...Website:Instagram: @yalilguerracomposer

Cary S. Ramos

RYCY Productions

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Oklahoma! Opening Night | Yalil Guerra, conductor

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Conductor Yalil Guerra Concludes Successful Six-Performance Run of Oklahoma! at Pepperdine University News Provided By RYCY Productions November 23, 2026, 18:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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