ClassGaga supports differentiated instruction, helping teachers provide targeted guidance while students work on math concepts at their own pace.

Teachers combine classroom instruction with ClassGaga's personalized math practice to support students at different learning levels.

Students build math confidence and mastery through engaging, personalized practice on ClassGaga, progressing at their own pace.

29 participating schools and educational organizations bring personalized math learning, student insights, and AI-powered instructional tools into classrooms.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ClassGaga today announced its Fall 2026 Math Learning Program grant cohort, bringing fully funded access to personalized, standards-aligned math instruction to schools and educational organizations across 13 states.

The cohort includes 29 participating schools and organizations, representing a broad range of educational settings, including public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, and specialized learning programs. Through the grants, educators gain access to ClassGaga's adaptive math learning platform, Insight360 analytics, Coach Gaga AI tools, and professional development support.

The program is designed to help schools address a common classroom challenge: students often enter the same grade with widely different levels of math readiness. By combining individualized practice with actionable learning data, ClassGaga helps educators identify foundational gaps, provide targeted intervention, and create opportunities for students to advance at their own pace.

Fall 2026 Grant Recipients

Among the schools and educational organizations participating in the Fall 2026 cohort are:

Wonderview School District (Arkansas)

North Bay Haven Charter Academy (Florida)

Michigan Educational Choice Center (Michigan)

Zumbro Area Learning Center (Minnesota)

Ascend Leadership Academy: Lee County (North Carolina)

Arlington Public Schools (Nebraska)

Mott Hall Charter School (New York)

Turtle Lake School District (Wisconsin)

Participating schools are also located in Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Dakota, and Oklahoma, among other states nationwide.

Turning Student Learning Data into Classroom Action

The ClassGaga Math Learning Program provides personalized instruction and practice across Grades 1 through Algebra II, with content aligned to state and national mathematics standards. Schools can incorporate the program into regular math instruction, intervention periods, independent practice, and enrichment activities.

At the center of the educator experience is Insight360, which gives teachers and administrators visibility into student mastery, learning gaps, and progress at the individual, class, and school levels. These insights help educators make informed decisions about instructional priorities, grouping, and targeted support.

Coach Gaga and the Math Teacher Tools further support teachers by transforming learning data into practical instructional resources. Educators can create rigorous, standards-aligned lesson plans, workbooks, and family communications while retaining control over instructional content and classroom decisions.

Recent enhancements also allow teachers to assign specific math concepts to individual students or classes and provide students with concept-level lessons to support learning before practice.

Strengthening Math Instruction Through School Partnerships

Beyond access to technology, the ClassGaga grant program emphasizes collaboration with educators. Participating schools receive professional development and implementation support to integrate the platform into their instructional routines and make effective use of student learning data.

Feedback from schools continues to shape ClassGaga's development. Improvements to the Teacher Portal, instructional tools, and student learning experience reflect ongoing collaboration with educators who use the platform in real classrooms.

As the Fall 2026 cohort progresses, ClassGaga will continue working with participating schools to support implementation, review learning progress, and identify opportunities to strengthen instruction.

The program reflects ClassGaga's broader commitment to making rigorous, personalized math learning accessible to students while giving teachers the resources and flexibility they need to meet diverse learning needs.

About ClassGaga

ClassGaga empowers educators with AI-driven tools and actionable data to deliver personalized, standards-aligned math instruction. Supporting students in Grades 1 through Algebra II, the platform combines adaptive learning, real-time analytics, and educator-focused instructional tools. Schools can use ClassGaga as a stand-alone curriculum or as a supplemental resource that complements existing instruction.

For more information, visit .

Karen Sun

ClassGaga

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Schools Across 13 States Join ClassGaga's Fall 2026 Math Learning Grant Cohort News Provided By ClassGaga November 23, 2026, 18:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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