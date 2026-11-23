Dallas had the highest observed probable AI rate on October 3 at 27.3%, before the October 8 Texas announcement, which, as noted by D Magazine, was when Michelin updated its Texas guide.

Originality found 14.1% flagged across four cities, up from 4.9% in 2023. Michelin says AI is not used to write or edit its descriptions.

- Jon Gillham COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Who's writing the words that help diners decide where to book? A new Originality study found that the share of eligible Michelin restaurant descriptions flagged as 'Likely AI' rose to nearly three times its December 2023 level by October 2026.Across New York, Chicago, London and Toronto, 60 of 427 eligible descriptions were classified as 'Likely AI' in October 2026, compared with 13 of 265 in December 2023.The increase persisted when researchers followed the same restaurants. For 141 restaurants with qualifying descriptions at every annual endpoint, the flagged share increased from 5.7% to 19.9%.WHAT THE RESULTS DO - AND DO NOT - SHOWThe findings are detector classifications, not verified authorship. False positives remain possible. The research does not establish which tools writers used, whether inspectors visited restaurants or whether an editorial policy was breached. It also does not represent the entire Michelin Guide.For food, travel and publishing editors, the distinction matters: a change in detector results can prompt questions about editorial processes.The full findings, methodology and limitations are available in the Originality Michelin restaurant descriptions study.About OriginalityOriginality provides AI-content detection, plagiarism checking, fact checking and related content-quality tools for publishers, agencies and professional content teams. Learn more at Originality.

Madeleine Lambert

Originality

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Michelin Descriptions See Nearly Threefold Rise in Likely AI Flags, Study Finds News Provided By Originality November 23, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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