DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Fashion, the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, has announced its Big Friday Sale in the UAE, with flat 40% off apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The sale will run from 26 November to 6 December across all Max Fashion stores in the UAE and online at maxfashion.The sale arrives as the winter season gets under way and the festive period draws closer. From cold-weather layers and partywear to everyday basics for the whole family, shoppers can plan their seasonal shopping with discounts that make every purchase easier to budget for.Commenting on the sale, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing at Max Fashion, said:“Big Friday is one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year, and we want our customers in the UAE to get real value from it. With clear savings across the store, families know exactly what they are getting, which makes it easier to shop for the season ahead.”Shoppers can visit their nearest Max Fashion store or shop online at maxfashion to make the most of the offer before it ends on 6 December.

Meriam Perez

Marsaana Communications

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Max Fashion Announces Big Friday Sale In The UAE With Flat 40% Off News Provided By Marsaana Communications November 23, 2026, 18:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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