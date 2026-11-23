MENAFN - IANS) Juba, Nov 23 (IANS) International medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has suspended its operations in South Sudan's Yei River County, located in Central Equatoria State, for at least three months following the abduction of two healthcare workers earlier this month.

According to Xinhua news agency, MSF stated on Monday that armed assailants abducted one of its staff members alongside a Ministry of Health midwife on November 12. Although both individuals were released unharmed two days later, the humanitarian organisation stressed that the incident underscored the persistent threat of violence targeting medical personnel across the country.

"The suspension of services was a painful and uneasy decision, given the people's needs in the area, particularly among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant and lactating women, children and the elderly," Ferdinand Atte, MSF's head of mission in South Sudan, said in a statement issued in Juba.

Strongly condemning the abduction of humanitarian and medical staff as utterly unacceptable, MSF urged relevant authorities and armed actors to assume responsibility and take decisive action to halt such attacks.

Atte further warned that the charity had been forced to suspend its support for Ebola preparedness, specifically the management of a local isolation facility, a move he cautioned could carry dramatic consequences should an outbreak occur in the region.

MSF emphasised that only a substantial, sustained, and verifiable improvement in the local security environment, backed by concrete measures to prevent and combat abductions, would enable the organisation to resume activities, noting that such conditions are currently absent.

This marks the second disruption in the region in over a year; MSF previously halted operations in Yei River and Morobo counties for six weeks in August 2025 after health ministry staff were seized from an MSF ambulance. The charity reiterated its call on all parties to protect civilians and medical facilities.