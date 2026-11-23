MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 23 (IANS) Around 50,000 people marched through Brussels on Monday in a nationwide demonstration called by Belgium's three main trade unions against the federal government's austerity measures and declining purchasing power, as student anger over higher education reforms broadens opposition to state spending cuts.

According to Xinhua news agency, youth and civil society organisations joined workers and pensioners in Monday's rally, reflecting widespread discontent over economic and social policies.

The mobilisation follows a series of student demonstrations, including a November 17 march by roughly 3,200 secondary and university students organised by the French-speaking Students' Federation (FEF), which briefly turned violent in central Brussels when police deployed water cannon and tear gas to clear roadblocks.

At the core of the unrest are rising higher education costs. In French-speaking Belgium, university tuition fee hikes have sparked fears that students from middle- and lower-income households could be priced out, while tighter eligibility rules for student grants in Dutch-speaking Flanders have raised similar alarms over equal access.

FEF president Lenaik Dumont warned that mounting tuition, housing, and living costs are undermining equal opportunity, while General Labour Federation of Belgium (FGTB) general secretary Selena Carbonero Fernandez noted that unions are pursuing a "convergence of struggles" to demonstrate broad public anger.

The reforms unfold amid severe fiscal strain, with the European Commission projecting Belgium's 2026 budget deficit at 5.2 per cent of GDP and public debt at 111.2 per cent, placing the country under European Union corrective procedures until 2029.

Meanwhile, federal budget talks remain deadlocked. Prime Minister Bart De Wever, whose earlier resignation offer was declined by the king, warned on Monday that his administration would be unable to govern if a budget agreement is not reached before provisional spending measures take effect.