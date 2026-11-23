MENAFN - IANS) Hong Kong, Nov 23 (IANS) Hong Kong's food safety authority on Monday announced an immediate suspension of the import of poultry meat and related products from designated regions across Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan following confirmed outbreaks of avian influenza.

According to Xinhua news agency, the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) under the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department issued the directive to local importers and trade operators as a precautionary measure to safeguard public health in the territory.

The import restrictions encompass a broad range of affected jurisdictions across North America, Europe, and Asia. In Canada, the suspension covers L'Ile-d'Orleans Regional County Municipality in the province of Quebec, while in the United Kingdom, restrictions apply to the Breckland District of Norfolk County.

Across the United States, authorities have barred poultry shipments originating from four specific counties: Placer County in California, Pierce County in Washington, Gooding County in Idaho, and Clackamas County in Oregon. In Asia, the ban extends to Japan's Aichi Prefecture.

The CFS instructed the trade sector to halt imports of all poultry meat and poultry products, explicitly including poultry eggs, from these regions with immediate effect.

The decision follows notifications from international animal health bodies and relevant overseas agricultural authorities regarding fresh detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza in those localities.

Food safety officials stated that they have contacted the respective authorities in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan regarding the outbreaks.

The agency added that it will continue to closely monitor the global avian influenza situation and review updates from international health organisations to determine whether further import adjustments or preventive measures are warranted.