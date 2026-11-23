MENAFN - IANS) Quetta, Nov 23 (IANS) A healthcare worker was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from his workplace in Balochistan, a leading human rights organisation said.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of a growing wave of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances across the province.

Paank, the Human Rights Department of Baloch National Movement (BNM), revealed that 40-year-old Nadeem Baloch, a dispenser by profession and resident of Jalab Guandan Dasht in Mastung, was forcibly abducted by personnel of Pakistan's Military Intelligence (MI) and the Frontier Corps (FC) from the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Jalab Guandan Dasht at around 2 p.m. on November 18.

Condemning the enforced disappearance, the rights body said, "The abduction of a healthcare worker from his workplace is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. Enforced disappearances violate international human rights standards and deprive individuals of their liberty and legal protection while leaving their families in anguish and uncertainty."

Paank demanded that the Pakistani authorities immediately disclose Nadeem Baloch's whereabouts, ensure his safety, and release him without delay.

"If there are any charges against him, he must be presented before a competent court and afforded due process of law. Enforced disappearances must end, and those responsible for these human rights violations must be held accountable," the rights body stated.

Earlier, Paank revealed that 40-year-old driver Ghulam Sarwar and 18-year-old student Kamran Baloch, both residents of Sariab Mill area in provincial capital Quetta, were forcibly disappeared by Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during a raid on their residences in the early hours of November 13.

"Enforced disappearance is a grave violation of fundamental human rights. It places victims outside the protection of the law and exposes them to the risk of torture, ill-treatment, and extrajudicial harm," Paank had stated.

Last week, Paank raised concern over the alarming scale of human rights abuses in Balochistan by the Pakistani authorities, documenting 1,911 cases of enforced disappearances and 452 extrajudicial killings in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Presenting the data at an event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Germany's Hannover, Paank said that 1,355 cases of enforced disappearances and 225 extrajudicial killings were recorded in 2025. In the first six months of 2026, the organisation documented a further 556 disappearances and 227 extrajudicial killings.