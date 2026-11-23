MENAFN - IANS) Sanaa, Nov 23 (IANS) The death toll from early Monday airstrikes targeting telecommunications infrastructure in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah has risen to 17, with 11 others injured, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, citing the group's telecommunications department.

In a revised casualty update reported by Xinhua news agency, the telecommunications department stated that the strikes, which it attributed to Saudi warplanes, killed 17 workers and wounded 11 others, significantly higher than an initial toll of four fatalities and 18 injuries.

According to the broadcast report, the bombardment reduced telecommunications facilities, staff accommodation quarters, a mosque, and a major communications tower to rubble.

The extensive structural damage severed telephone and internet connectivity across several parts of Hodeidah.

Al-Masirah further alleged that "US-made GBU-31 bombs" were deployed in the strikes and claimed that the continued presence of warplanes overhead severely hampered emergency rescue and recovery operations at the site.

The reported strikes come amid a sharp escalation in hostilities between Yemen's Houthi movement and Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led military coalition.

In recent days, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports and energy installations, while Houthi-affiliated outlets have reported a surge in coalition airstrikes across Yemeni territory.

Yemen has remained locked in a devastating civil war since late 2014, when Houthi forces took control of the capital Sanaa and large parts of northern Yemen.

The offensive prompted a Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 aimed at restoring the country's internationally recognised government.