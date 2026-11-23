MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: The Family Care Authority FCA and United Arab Emirates University UAEU marked the graduation of 24 FCA employees from the first cohort of the Professional Diploma in Leadership and Supervision in Social Work. The milestone reflects FCA's commitment to investing in national talent and strengthening the leadership and supervisory capabilities of its workforce, supporting the delivery of high-quality services for community members and families in Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Delivered in collaboration with the Department of Social Work at UAEU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the programme connected academic learning with professional practice to strengthen the readiness of national talent to lead and supervise social work effectively.

H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said:“The quality of social services begins with the capabilities of the people delivering them and their ability to understand the needs of individuals and families and respond to them effectively. We at FCA, therefore prioritise investment in national talent and the development of their leadership and supervisory capabilities, recognising their central role in building a more integrated and sustainable family care ecosystem.”

H.E. Al Ameemi added:“This programme represents an important step in developing our teams' capabilities and strengthening their readiness to lead social work in line with clear professional standards. It supports greater service integration, enhances quality and contributes to our commitment to empowering individuals and families to navigate life's challenges and build stable, cohesive families.”

His Excellency Professor Dr Ahmed Ali Al Raisi, Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, said:“Developing leaders in social work is an investment in institutions' ability to understand societal change and respond thoughtfully and responsibly. Beyond managerial competence, leadership in this sector requires sound professional judgement that balances organisational requirements with the unique circumstances of each individual and family. Our partnership with the Family Care Authority was therefore established to deliver specialised training that connects academic knowledge with professional practice and strengthens the ability of Emirati professionals to lead their teams and make evidence-based decisions that uphold the profession's ethical values and safeguard the dignity of those they serve.”

His Excellency added:“This experience reaffirms the University's role in building knowledge partnerships rooted in institutional needs and enabling the exchange of expertise between academics and practitioners, enriching education and connecting research more closely with issues facing society. We look forward to seeing graduates of the first cohort carry this responsibility into their workplaces and help build professional environments that encourage learning, reflection and continuous improvement. Through their efforts, the programme's impact can become an evolving institutional approach that extends across teams and enhances the quality of care provided to individuals and families.”

The programme comprised of three modules: Introduction to Social Work; Social Policies and the Legislative and Regulatory Framework in the UAE; and Management in Social Work. These focused on developing leadership and supervisory skills in line with professional practice requirements and the UAE's social context.

The programme concluded with applied graduation projects through which participants analysed real-world challenges within their workplaces and presented practical solutions and proposals to enhance professional practices and institutional performance.

The collaboration reflects FCA and UAEU's commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that develop national talent and align academic training with the needs of the social sector. These efforts support a more efficient and sustainable family care ecosystem, enhancing quality of life for individuals and families and strengthening social cohesion.

About the Family Care Authority FCA:

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi's social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority's mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.